"Violence in homes is normalized in our country:" Angelina Jolie on violence against women
"The ugly truth is that violence in homes is normalized in our country." Angelina Jolie called out lawmakers for failing to take violence against women seriously enough ...
02/10/2022 6:03 PM
4 comments
Jay S.6 minutes
One should never feel the need to strike someone you love. One should always love those with whom you live. If there is sufficient reason not to love those you live with..... then you are living with the wrong people.
Suárez B.20 minutes
Una mujer q nunca ha sufrido violencia desesperada x conseguir la aprobación del mundo los mismos argumentos feminazis de siempre
Josephine K.an hour
Basically evryone around the world feels failed by their governance & system 💔 What kind of a world is this really 🙄
Chanchal C.an hour
This is the kind of law that India needs too