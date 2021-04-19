back

"War on Black Boys" poem on police brutality

"Black mothers' tears keep graveyard grass green." Listen to this chilling poem on police brutality by Kale Nelson.

04/19/2021 11:58 PM
5 comments

  • Wanda P.
    27 minutes

    Powerful but TRUE

  • Angelo K.
    an hour

    Did you post something regarding the hundreds of Nigeria girls regularly being kidnapped? I mean do you actually care about Black people or is it just clientelism to appear woke and commercially "validated"? Asking for a friend.

  • Hank K.
    an hour

    Your comments are racist and biased

  • Monique H.
    an hour

    This young man is awesome and intelligent ...yes....You are the ONE ....REALITY. .ON THE REAL.....ONE!❤

  • Debra S.
    an hour

    Stir the pot

