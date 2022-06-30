1,300 pilots protest for improved contracts
Over a thousand pilots protested for improved contracts to help alleviate their workload. #protest #pilots #news
You will like also
1,300 pilots protest for improved contracts
Over a thousand pilots protested for improved contracts to help alleviate their workload. #protest #pilots #news
That’s what a former top aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff testified the then-president said on January 6 during the insurrection in Washington, D.C.
That’s what a former top aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff testified the then-president said on January 6 during the insurrection in Washington, D.C.
Former Planned Parenthood president talks abortion access
Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, @karimjovian was conducting interviews on abortion and unknowingly ran into the former president of Planned Parenthood of New York.
Judges in the states of Louisiana and Utah have temporarily stopped “trigger laws." Here is how other states with similar laws in place are reacting …
Judges in the states of Louisiana and Utah have temporarily stopped “trigger laws." Here is how other states with similar laws in place are reacting …
AOC addresses abortion rights rally
"I was raped while I was living here in New York City." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her personal experience at an abortion rights rally ...
Celebrities address Roe v. Wade at BET Awards
Many celebrities spoke out at the 2022 BET Awards red carpet about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Hear what @tarajiphenson, @keke, and @theebillyporter had to say …
Many U.S. companies have pledged to pay travel costs for employees who will have to travel out of state to obtain legal abortions. Let us explain …
Many U.S. companies have pledged to pay travel costs for employees who will have to travel out of state to obtain legal abortions. Let us explain …
What these justices said about Roe v. Wade at their the confirmation hearings
Brett Kavanaugh in 2018: "I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade." Kavanaugh in 2022: *set to overturn Roe v. Wade*
AOC on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: "Who does this protect?"
"We stay, we fight, we push." After SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this message for her colleagues from across the aisle …
"The hypocrisy is raging." Nancy Pelosi on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Nancy Pelosi called the SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade a "slap in the face to women."
This teen's history lesson got them in trouble
This 17-year-old gave their class a queer history lesson just days after Florida passed its "Don't Say Day" bill prohibiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools. Here's what happened next ...