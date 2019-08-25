10 of Trump's Most Cringe-Inducing Tweets

President Trump’s top 10 WTF tweets…

On a possible U.S. purchase of Greenland: “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”

On the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran: “SANCTIONS ARE COMING”

On a book that raised questions about his mental health: “I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius…and a very stable genius at that!”

On an interview request: “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Before he became close with Kim Jong-un: “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?” Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!”

Also, before he became close with Kim Jong-un: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

After he was criticized by Robert De Niro: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.”

When he was criticized during the Oscars: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course!)”

When he accused CNN of broadcasting "fake news" #FraudNewsCNN #FNN

And of course, the infamous covfefe tweet: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”

