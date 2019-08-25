10 of Trump's Most Cringe-Inducing Tweets
Here's a trip down memory lane of President Trump's most bewildering tweets. 🧐😲
President Trump’s top 10 WTF tweets…
On a possible U.S. purchase of Greenland: “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”
On the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran: “SANCTIONS ARE COMING”
On a book that raised questions about his mental health: “I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius…and a very stable genius at that!”
On an interview request: “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”
Before he became close with Kim Jong-un: “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?” Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!”
Also, before he became close with Kim Jong-un: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”
After he was criticized by Robert De Niro: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.”
When he was criticized during the Oscars: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course!)”
When he accused CNN of broadcasting "fake news" #FraudNewsCNN #FNN
And of course, the infamous covfefe tweet: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”
Brut.
40 comments
John L.09/01/2019 03:06
President Trump has Grown by Being President He's Become Friends with Israel .Jews and Christians . we must Support Him as He Protects the Constitution the Flag 🇺🇸 and Americas Sovernty !
Eva B.09/01/2019 02:51
Laughed my A off 😂😂
Lois S.08/31/2019 23:25
Who cares. He is the greatest President ever.
Rick R.08/31/2019 16:28
not the first time America has considered buying Greenland just the first time we heard about it.. look it up.. USA wanted it during the cold war
Marc W.08/31/2019 06:59
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdiOC3qGIXg
Drahcir R.08/31/2019 04:08
Malditacealamadrequelocagô puñeta...
Brian R.08/31/2019 03:10
Dumbest and most unqualified president we ever had he makes George Bush look like a genius
Priscilla C.08/31/2019 01:28
You did good job to make great American you can. Thks for service Mr. President Trump. Fr Saipan CMNI near Guam.
Aleida R.08/30/2019 16:47
He is such a jerk! Oh no, excuse me. He is the jerkest of all.
Terry D.08/30/2019 15:53
Well USA did buy Alaska.. Better then going in with troops and going to war to take land. Then again I might not be drinking the right kool-aid.
Edsheyla C.08/30/2019 12:53
Sick Criminals q away with murder every day
Brenda R.08/30/2019 03:51
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Steven P.08/30/2019 01:09
He's the worst President ever.
Steven P.08/30/2019 01:08
What an imbocile
Drew M.08/29/2019 22:39
Fake News. You people will go broke.
Francisco V.08/29/2019 17:01
2020
Robin C.08/29/2019 16:13
Girl you sound like the Jerry Springer show. Always complaining and it makes you sound like a miserable person.
Arias M.08/29/2019 15:46
He is so ugly...gross
Cathy J.08/29/2019 14:43
funny but he really is a sad pathetic little man child. Our very own Porn star President
John H.08/29/2019 02:08
Greatest President Ever!