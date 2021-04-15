back
10-year-old trans girl claps back at Texas lawmakers
"When it comes to bills that target trans youth I immediately feel angry." This 10-year-old trans girl clapped back at Texas lawmakers for a proposed bill targeting parents of trans children.
04/15/2021 12:53 PM
10-year-old trans girl claps back at Texas lawmakers
2 comments
Zaid M.15 minutes
Here for the comments ..
Jakob J.17 minutes
Doesn't seem like a trans but just a boy with out of the ordinary interest (where there is NOTHING wrong with at all, you do you man) but it just seems like we're forcing this "trans" thing unto everything now.. just because you like thing that is associated with th other gender doesn't make you trans.. it just makes you different.