12-year-old schedules thousands of vaccine appointments for seniors
This 12-year-old has booked thousands of vaccine appointments for seniors in New York with a website he created himself.
04/17/2021 5:58 PM
You can schedule an appointment for a vaccination through Sam's website here: https://www.vaccinehelper.com/