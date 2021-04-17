back

12-year-old schedules thousands of vaccine appointments for seniors

This 12-year-old has booked thousands of vaccine appointments for seniors in New York with a website he created himself.

04/17/2021 5:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:11

    12-year-old schedules thousands of vaccine appointments for seniors

  2. 4:21

    Living with severe acne: Mattéa tells her story

  3. 5:59

    A BLM activist and a Proud Boy talk face to face

  4. 3:47

    Outdoor salon gives makeovers to the homeless

  5. 2:35

    This 70-year-old Grandma Cleans Up Polluted Beaches

  6. 6:51

    The life of Amanda Gorman

1 comment

  • Brut
    5 hours

    You can schedule an appointment for a vaccination through Sam's website here: https://www.vaccinehelper.com/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.