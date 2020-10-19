back
13-year-old activist has a message for the president
This 13-year-old activist can't vote yet, but Olivia Caudill hasn't let that stop her from making her voice heard.
10/19/2020 6:53 PM
And even more
- 4:51
Nicky Doll: the French queen of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
- 4:16
High school students protest for mask mandate
- 3:12
13-year-old activist has a message for the president
- 3:49
Viral arts project stitches Donald Trump's presidency
- 3:19
The Legacy of the 1968 Olympics Black Power Salute
- 3:24
TBT: Martin Luther King on riots
76 comments
Gony P.3 hours
all she did was tell people to be nice and you took that personally?
Miftar K.11 hours
If you say the satanic sheet this days it’s ok where are the morals and discipline today everyone says it’s ok where it’s the the definition of that if u born female u female do you think god make mistake on you?
Miftar K.11 hours
Stupid sheet if you’re female u female u stupid beach
Miftar K.11 hours
What kind of world we raise children today
Miftar K.11 hours
Discussing
Miftar K.11 hours
Plus&minus u stupid beach
Severin A.13 hours
This comment section is why I support forced re-education for conservatives.
Josh F.13 hours
What in the actual hell does a 13 year old know about the world? Especially one that’s merely regurgitating talking points. She thinks her thoughts are her own, but she’s unfortunately just a product of a cultist, hive-mind ideology.
Vic P.20 hours
Biden Crime Family!💰💻👨👧
Natasha F.a day
Don't let the douchebags discourage you. Keep on fighting ✊💗🖕💯
Mark S.a day
"We only got the right to marry who we love 5 years ago." Oh when you were 8......
James M.a day
So she’s one of them that has to have their safe space that’s what’s wrong with all this today parents not raising their kids right
André D.a day
Go back to school
Warwick H.a day
Copy cat Greta ..no idea what she is on about.. spare us the rant please
Mi A.a day
This is crazy... america getting sickier by the minute. Somethings are not right here. This definitely need to address!
Julie S.a day
Age has no barriers to have a say in public. Why should she not?! There are some young women in some countries who have no voice and they get sold off for arranged marriages. Don't shut out the youth's voices, they matter too. I would like to shut the public opinions of some of our leaders but they already have a right to freedom of speech, because we voted them in.
Robert A.a day
Just a total juvenile idiot!
Justin B.a day
That is a child, irrational.
Marina K.a day
IBELIVE THEY SHOULD HAVE ALL THE RIGTS. EXEPT FOR REPRODUCTIVE ONES. WE ALL MAKE OUR CHOICES. LEARN TO LIVE WITH THEM. NO KID SHOULD BE DEPRIVED OF A FATHER OR A MOTHER FIGURE. ITS THEIR BIRTH RIGHT. YOUR RIGHT CAN NOT OVERSTEP SOMEONE ELSES RIGHT. PERIOD.
Abi R.a day
Just another Greta Thunberg 🤣🤣🤣 What I realize is most of the cultural degenerates live on social welfare checks, and most of the tax revenues funding these cultural degenerates comes from old school hard working conservatives. So I say abolish social welfare so that they'll spend more time working than protesting.