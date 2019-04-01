back
15-year-old Makes Care Bags for Foster Kids
Kids in foster care are often forgotten. Today, there are fewer parents willing to adopt, and less federal money available. So this 15-year-old came up with a seamless idea that involves small bags — and a whole lot of care. 🤗
04/01/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 04/01/2019 8:59 PM
48 comments
Abdi S.04/30/2019 23:44
He look like DDG
Heather L.04/28/2019 21:19
God bless and keep you
Kadine B.04/27/2019 00:01
Keep up the good work...god bless you
نسمة ا.04/26/2019 22:23
سبحان الله ... والله يعونكم
Lavern B.04/26/2019 04:26
Smart kid
Saada H.04/25/2019 09:28
Jo
Manka L.04/22/2019 12:24
God reward u immensely.
Idaboh N.04/19/2019 18:44
Such a lovely boy
Whitney K.04/19/2019 03:02
😍
Zâh R.04/17/2019 18:01
Lynn B.04/16/2019 07:30
Well done young man. Keep up the good work.
Isatou C.04/14/2019 16:30
May god bless you all wel done
Jasir A.04/14/2019 09:06
Love the thinking and attention to detail.
Louis J.04/12/2019 15:19
You star !!! Brilliant
Lorraine D.04/10/2019 07:20
Wowwwww, God bless you child
Aasan T.04/10/2019 02:28
tero ghar xau koho
Sameena H.04/08/2019 14:25
God bless him.
Laura C.04/08/2019 13:22
This is the kid I was telling you about. <3
Tafadzwa A.04/08/2019 10:44
Bless you for your big heart dear .
Shena M.04/07/2019 21:48
check out this amazing kid!!!