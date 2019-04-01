back

15-year-old Makes Care Bags for Foster Kids

Kids in foster care are often forgotten. Today, there are fewer parents willing to adopt, and less federal money available. So this 15-year-old came up with a seamless idea that involves small bags — and a whole lot of care. 🤗

04/01/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 04/01/2019 8:59 PM
48 comments

  • Abdi S.
    04/30/2019 23:44

    He look like DDG

  • Heather L.
    04/28/2019 21:19

    God bless and keep you

  • Kadine B.
    04/27/2019 00:01

    Keep up the good work...god bless you

  • نسمة ا.
    04/26/2019 22:23

    سبحان الله ... والله يعونكم

  • Lavern B.
    04/26/2019 04:26

    Smart kid

  • Saada H.
    04/25/2019 09:28

    Jo

  • Manka L.
    04/22/2019 12:24

    God reward u immensely.

  • Idaboh N.
    04/19/2019 18:44

    Such a lovely boy

  • Whitney K.
    04/19/2019 03:02

    😍

  • Zâh R.
    04/17/2019 18:01

    يمكنك معرفة من يدخل علي صفحتك الفيسبوك ويراقبك 😳! اكتب في محرك البحث جوجل whatcub واختيار اول موقع يمكنك معرفة من قام بزيارة صفحتك بالوقت والتاريخ من موقع whatcub ابحث عنه في جوجل موقع موثوق من جوجل

  • Lynn B.
    04/16/2019 07:30

    Well done young man. Keep up the good work.

  • Isatou C.
    04/14/2019 16:30

    May god bless you all wel done

  • Jasir A.
    04/14/2019 09:06

    Love the thinking and attention to detail.

  • Louis J.
    04/12/2019 15:19

    You star !!! Brilliant

  • Lorraine D.
    04/10/2019 07:20

    Wowwwww, God bless you child

  • Aasan T.
    04/10/2019 02:28

    tero ghar xau koho

  • Sameena H.
    04/08/2019 14:25

    God bless him.

  • Laura C.
    04/08/2019 13:22

    This is the kid I was telling you about. <3

  • Tafadzwa A.
    04/08/2019 10:44

    Bless you for your big heart dear .

  • Shena M.
    04/07/2019 21:48

    check out this amazing kid!!!