19-year-old was left paralyzed after this confrontation

This unarmed 19-year-old was left paralyzed after getting shot in a confrontation with the Milwakee police.
John H.01/09/2019 15:45
Maybe compliance on his part would have prevented this?
Ricky C.01/05/2019 08:23
that police officer should be given life in a jail cell
Vinson O.01/04/2019 15:58
He did not listen simple quite trying to justify someone who is doing opposite of want they want because that is what intensifies things.
Daz Z.12/31/2018 01:34
American police are cowards and bullies.. End of story!!
Matt S.12/30/2018 22:27
Why was he on the roof ? Seems like he was up to something. Not saying it was ok for him to be shot but I don’t no all the facts We can’t make an assumption from a 20 sec video
Patrick M.12/30/2018 22:15
Watched this MANY TIMES...the suspect NEVER reached for anything. His arms were by his side, true, but NEVER moved toward ANYTHING. I think if he had dropped to the ground, the Cop would have shot him for moving too quickly. The civilian was GOING TO BE SHOT, no matter what he did.
Cruise D.12/30/2018 16:35
Wrong call the cop should be jailed. Clearly the guy was gonna listen
Nicholas S.12/30/2018 15:53
The officer shouted more than once to put your hands up its not rocket science guys it' means just that put HANDS UP and DON'T MOVE, now for the officer he should be clearly be able to see this guys hands and DID NOT HAVE A GUN therefore no reason to shoot this just down to bad training.
Silvano A.12/30/2018 15:48
Mexicans and black people Alwas sufer
Charles D.12/30/2018 15:46
Bummer, do stupid things win stupid prizes, maybe a thug life wasn’t for him.
George R.12/30/2018 15:35
Some bullshit😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬 this is why kap is kneeling!!!!!!!
Steve W.12/30/2018 15:35
I'm only speaking for me. If a cop or just about anybody pointing a gun at me! I'm doing immediately anything that person says to do. I'll never understand this run and resist culture. They claim they're scare? I'm more afraid of being shot at that moment.
Shane M.12/30/2018 15:18
He said put your hands up and he did then he put them down so he got shot got what he deserved
Thomas M.12/30/2018 13:45
The officer could see his hands throughout the situation no need to discharge his fire arm
Wayne M.12/30/2018 13:11
Then they expect us to Trust them!!!
Cheryl R.12/30/2018 12:49
Why was he resisting?
Tabatha S.12/30/2018 12:29
My question is what crime is this man suspected of committing that gave these cops the right to confront him? So some body calls and says he has a gun. No clarification weather it was true or not. This man was simply walking which he has the right to do so in the 🇺🇸. This man didn't have to even stop. Nor did he have to comply. People say things that aren't true everyday. This man didn't commit any crime. Therefore all of you morons saying he didn't comply. Well guess what he didn't have to.
Tabatha S.12/30/2018 12:13
This video is so hard to watch. These cops should be charged with attempted murder. This is disgisting behavior by the police.
Scerif A.12/30/2018 08:31
Hmmmm 7% also doesn’t listen for sh**t
Corry K.12/30/2018 07:41
How the hell is that justifiable?