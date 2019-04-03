back

1st Gay Black Woman Mayor of Chicago

Lori Lightfoot is an openly gay black woman — and now Chicago's mayor-elect. In a rousing speech, she shared her plans to revolutionize the Windy City.

04/03/2019 6:40 PM
  • 14.6k
  • 48

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

44 comments

  • Chris L.
    04/30/2019 14:02

    BS

  • Chris L.
    04/30/2019 10:26

    BS

  • Juanita O.
    04/22/2019 22:50

    😥

  • Victor R.
    04/16/2019 00:42

    She will stay the course into the deep

  • Kat S.
    04/15/2019 21:39

    Chicago desperately needs a community organizer

  • Tim M.
    04/15/2019 05:15

    Can your say corrupt

  • Dean M.
    04/06/2019 10:42

    Being👏black👏and👏female👏doesn't👏mean👏you👏care👏about👏the👏people

  • Bornin D.
    04/06/2019 01:21

    All people insult politicians because they are corrupt but all the politicians come to fight corruption.. learn it die

  • Ken R.
    04/05/2019 03:03

    Openly gay? I am not a chicagoan so didn't vote in this election but have watched a lot of news coverage. I think I remember some reference to her being gay but with all the b.s. mudslinging never gave it much thought. Now that she's mayor suddenly she's openly gay? Wtf does that mean?

  • Ashley L.
    04/04/2019 15:40

    Good luck. Too much violence and if other mayors couldn't fix it.. I doubt she can.

  • Mark A.
    04/04/2019 13:58

    The only good thing to come out of Chicago was deep dish pizza!

  • Bagumba L.
    04/04/2019 12:47

    U WHITE FOLKS That Down HER Are The Reason Your HITLER TRUMP Has Taken This Country (AMERKAKAKA) Backwards To The RACISTS FOLKS U R. CONGRATULATIONS My LOVELY SISTERS Keep Moving Forward.👏👏👏✊✊✊😊😊PEACE and Love

  • Tineka H.
    04/04/2019 12:35

    Awesomeness

  • Pacey J.
    04/04/2019 04:29

    The only thing she’ll turn around is her bank statement

  • Pacey J.
    04/04/2019 04:28

    Words just words , she will bend over and comply just like the rest ..

  • David E.
    04/04/2019 03:23

    I give it 2 months before she becomes corrupt history tends to repeat itself

  • Robin J.
    04/04/2019 00:50

    Chicago cannot be fixed by a gun controlling liberal! I feel sorry for you people!

  • Angela H.
    04/03/2019 23:52

    She's a lesbian. You spelt lesbian wrong

  • Newell B.
    04/03/2019 23:20

    Good luck with bankrupt city. More of same

  • Brut
    04/03/2019 23:12

    Here's a look back at Chicago's mayoral race: