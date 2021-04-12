back

20 years of politicians saying we need gun control

Politicians for 20 years: We need more gun control right now. Gun deaths in America: Still going up.

12/04/2021 2:58 PM
3 comments

  • Phoenix L.
    22 minutes

    Amerikkka survives on war

  • Michael K.
    an hour

    Either guns or knives can kill. The problem lies within the society itself.

  • Ted H.
    an hour

    Civilian gun ownership should not be allowed in a civilized society.

