back
20 years of politicians saying we need gun control
Politicians for 20 years: We need more gun control right now. Gun deaths in America: Still going up.
12/04/2021 2:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:26
20 years of politicians saying we need gun control
- 3:20
Ilhan Omar calls out anti-Muslim hate after receiving death threat
- 5:14
Why vaccine nationalism is a threat to millions
- 2:53
Senator calls out Republicans' "sanctity of life" message
- 3:38
Matthew McConaughey ends speculation on Texas governor run
- 4:16
Capitol rioters: How it started vs. How it’s going
3 comments
Phoenix L.22 minutes
Amerikkka survives on war
Michael K.an hour
Either guns or knives can kill. The problem lies within the society itself.
Ted H.an hour
Civilian gun ownership should not be allowed in a civilized society.