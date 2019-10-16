2020 Candidates Go After Elizabeth Warren

These candidates all went after Elizabeth Warren at the 4th round of the Democratic debates in Ohio.

Pete Buttigieg - The Indiana mayor directly criticized Elizabeth Warren over health care at October’s debate, saying that she had not been forthcoming about whether she would raise taxes on the middle class to help finance “Medicare for all.”

Klobuchar - During a discussion of Warren's advocacy for a wealth tax, Klobuchar took aim at Warren. Referring to billionaire candidate Tom Steyer, who was also on stage, the Minnesota senator tried to take her down a peg or two, "I want to give a reality check to Elizabeth. No one on this stage wants to protect billionaires. Not even the billionaire wants to protect billionaires. We just have different approaches. Your idea is not the only idea."

O'Rourke - “Sometimes I think that Senator Warren is more focused on being punitive,” O’Rourke said about Warren’s support of a wealth tax. Observers quickly flagged the word as problematic, particularly as it was a loaded adjective lobbed at a woman candidate from a male politician who doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to checking his privilege.

Elizabeth Warren came under attack from fellow candidates in nearly every part of the debate, underscoring her recent rise in the polls and the threat other candidates feel as a result. It’s a complete contrast from the previous three debates, when the candidates barely laid a glove on Warren, nor even really tried. Biden is no longer the presumed front-runner in the race after Warren overtook him in several polls, and it is playing out in real time on the debate stage as every candidate is taking a swing at Warren over everything but the kitchen sink.

Brut.