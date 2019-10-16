2020 Candidates Go After Elizabeth Warren
At the fourth Democratic debate, Elizabeth Warren was clearly the new frontrunner — in terms of attacks.
Every candidate is taking a swing at the surging senator
These candidates all went after Elizabeth Warren at the 4th round of the Democratic debates in Ohio.
Pete Buttigieg - The Indiana mayor directly criticized Elizabeth Warren over health care at October’s debate, saying that she had not been forthcoming about whether she would raise taxes on the middle class to help finance “Medicare for all.”
Klobuchar - During a discussion of Warren's advocacy for a wealth tax, Klobuchar took aim at Warren. Referring to billionaire candidate Tom Steyer, who was also on stage, the Minnesota senator tried to take her down a peg or two, "I want to give a reality check to Elizabeth. No one on this stage wants to protect billionaires. Not even the billionaire wants to protect billionaires. We just have different approaches. Your idea is not the only idea."
O'Rourke - “Sometimes I think that Senator Warren is more focused on being punitive,” O’Rourke said about Warren’s support of a wealth tax. Observers quickly flagged the word as problematic, particularly as it was a loaded adjective lobbed at a woman candidate from a male politician who doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to checking his privilege.
Elizabeth Warren came under attack from fellow candidates in nearly every part of the debate, underscoring her recent rise in the polls and the threat other candidates feel as a result. It’s a complete contrast from the previous three debates, when the candidates barely laid a glove on Warren, nor even really tried. Biden is no longer the presumed front-runner in the race after Warren overtook him in several polls, and it is playing out in real time on the debate stage as every candidate is taking a swing at Warren over everything but the kitchen sink.
63 comments
Ellen L.12/03/2019 04:54
Fauxchohantas.
Diego K.10/20/2019 08:40
Awesome! Great! that is how to do it destroy one another bedause none of you is going to make it pass the goal line.
Curtis A.10/20/2019 00:51
All you Democrats Candidates are nuts
Wayne N.10/19/2019 23:36
Liar, thief , cheat, etc.
Landon L.10/19/2019 21:20
It's still bernie tho hes what people actually need
Joseph S.10/19/2019 21:03
TRUMP2020
Kevin C.10/19/2019 17:11
Ya it's called Charity.. but they wouldn't know anything about that they deal in taxes.. Why they never tell you to give they just tell you trust us we'll do it..lmbo.. yea right like every other govnt program every run..Corruption and theft at its core.. Then we watch as hearings and special counsels and then watch it again in the Senate where by that time you've forgotten the whole thing.. na..
Michael S.10/19/2019 16:24
Clowns. All of them
John L.10/19/2019 16:19
She's being attacked because she's a woman. She's a victim. The corporate ruling class wants to block her revolution. They cling to their private property when it's the workers who own it. Her health care overhaul has them terrified. They know that free healthcare will pay for itself. If I paid $250 a month and got a $30,000 operation, I think I just saved the taxpayers over $29,000 dollars. It's common sense.
Dave T.10/19/2019 16:04
She will lose..she doesnt have the black vote or the white blue collar vote
Ed S.10/19/2019 16:03
PUKE!
James L.10/19/2019 15:27
*plays circus music*
Randy A.10/19/2019 13:49
I love that Warren cant or actually won't explain how to fund her free stuff...
Eric P.10/19/2019 04:04
Liberals are cutting each other's throats as usual 😂😂😂 another easy win for Americans this electio2020
John L.10/19/2019 03:42
Warren still hasn't described how her health plan would be paid for. Flavor of the month. Warren, Biden, and Sanders won't be the nominee. Count on it
Eli K.10/19/2019 02:40
I'm all for Elizabeth Warren
Bruce P.10/19/2019 00:16
...and they still are going to lose.
Filipe A.10/18/2019 23:36
Bernie with his response, gave them all a run for their money. Literally.
John B.10/18/2019 21:42
Spin, its all spin, taking after hilary. Just let you know, we want your health care, you take ours.
Mac C.10/18/2019 21:05
Amy is the best .