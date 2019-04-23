2020 Candidates on Impeachment

The 2020 Democratic candidates have some thoughts on impeaching President Trump.👀🇺🇸
144 comments
Joe C.05/01/2019 06:16
It’s almost time to re-elect the man, or someone else, and these morons are still talking impeachment
Doug H.05/01/2019 03:02
So what are you guys going to do if Trump gets elected for a second term?
Joe C.05/01/2019 03:00
It’s almost time to re-elect the man, or someone else, and these morons are still talking impeachment
James A.05/01/2019 01:40
More investigations at taxpayer expense as to why the investigation that taxpayers just paid for didnt produce the result one political party wanted? Guess democrats want more money for this. They probably raise our taxes to pay for this too. The party of "orange man bad because tv said so". Its both sad and amusing simultaneously.
Scott B.05/01/2019 01:34
Ok. So if you haven't figured out this is a plow to get your vote you're dumb as dirt. He wouldn't be President if they won. You see how they lie and manipulate you
Donna S.05/01/2019 00:22
Shut up!!!!
Marge M.04/30/2019 23:39
She’s a ding bat and needs to pay back all the money she stole from the taxpayers
Madalynn P.04/30/2019 20:20
Idiot
Ryan D.04/30/2019 19:56
All a bunch of whinny, sniveling queefs. The democrats are so screwed! 😂🤣😂🤣
Joseph S.04/30/2019 18:49
Shut up
Dakota D.04/30/2019 18:47
So..... besides getting rid of Trump, voting rights for the Boston bomber and a ban on farting cows.....what are they campaigning on? What's the message? Do they have a solid platform on anything of importance? Asking for a friend
Marge M.04/30/2019 17:31
She’s a ding bat and needs to pay back all the money she stole from the taxpayers
Dan H.04/30/2019 16:51
TRUMP 2020!!!
Russell E.04/30/2019 16:02
The democrats who are wasting time and money should be tried for treason along with Obama who should be publicly executed.
Chris W.04/30/2019 14:56
Trump 2020!
John G.04/30/2019 14:23
It goes to show ya what the majority of this country wants and they have it need I say more!
Henry D.04/30/2019 13:58
Wow people, how can you think straight in this echo chamber. What has Trump done for America? His rhetoric is 180 of his action. Pay attention and let logic rule instead of passion.
Rob B.04/30/2019 12:32
You cannot obstruct justice if there is no crime. It’s comical that idiots still believe the lie of Russian Collusion.
Matt H.04/30/2019 10:43
Wasted tax payer money....if dumocraps aren’t giving tax money away,they waste it on witch hunts....🙄🤢..20
Yume K.04/30/2019 09:56
Trump 2020