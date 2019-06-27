2020 Candidates Speak Spanish at 1st Democratic Debate
Estados Unidos
Hablar un poco de español, of course
Spanish is the second most commonly spoken language in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 40 million Americans speak the universal romance language at their household. So, what is a presidential candidate to do when presented with the opportunity to address the entire nation, including many Spanish-speaking voters, via a televised debate?
In his first comment on the first night of the first Democratic primary debate, Beto O’Rourke offered a bilingual answer to a question on the economy from moderator Savannah Guthrie. In response, Senator Cory Booker gave the audience its first meme of the debate cycle, staring at the former Texas congressman as if showing off his serviceable Spanish broke the evening’s rules of engagement. Possibly it was just a moment of dread, as Booker realized he would have to break out his study-abroad Spanish, doing so with a little tentativeness.
Julián Castro also threw in an “adios” in his closing statement, although he mostly stuck with English. (In an interview with New York’s Gabriel Debenedetti, Castro discussed how he and his brother, Representative Joaquin Castro, aren’t “completely fluent” and how that might be a misconception about how the language is used now.)
Before the debate was over, candidates began to crack jokes at the strategic employment of a second language, as everyone else began to wonder about what the polyglot candidate, Pete Buttigieg, will do tomorrow night. And after the debate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave her thoughts on the candidates’ sometimes “humorous” Spanglish. The bumpy roll-out probably won’t kill this trend. With Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden leading in recognition among Hispanic voters in a recent Univision poll, Spanish-speaking candidates like O’Rourke, Booker, and Kamala Harris will most likely continue to pitch to voters in the language.
John F.06/30/2019 14:46
Presidential candidate Julian Castro wants to keep this video a secret…...Castro welcomes illegals and bans Americans from City Hall / public meetings….San Antonio TX Mayor Julian Castro just sat there when informed of terroristic threats against the City’s former Telecommunications Manager who was fired for reporting decades of corruption involving tens of millions of dollars. The pro-city criminals wanted to stop his reports concerning the fact that the City financed a fraud upon the 57th District Court to hide the criminal coverup during a rigged whistleblower trial. The law-abiding former City Dept. Manager was then illegally banned from City Hall / public meetings for almost 4 years by Castro, crooked SAPD Chief McManus and corrupt city attorney Michael Bernard ( brother of Obama White House Social Secretary Jeremy Bernard) to silence him . Police reports concerning the threats were ripped up and the family was left to fend for themselves…. The coverup continues …..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LbPQNVotVA
Anthony R.06/29/2019 05:20
What a joke they are.
Danny D.06/28/2019 19:13
La verdad tiene que ser un PRESIDENTE DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS DE NORTE AMERICA QUE SE PREOCUPE POR SU NACION Y POR EL MUNDO
Ginger C.06/28/2019 05:44
Haaaa you can't and law ENFORCEMENT stupid
Abdulrahman S.06/28/2019 05:16
comer mierda 😂
Tom L.06/28/2019 03:33
American first. Just what thay did provides to me thay would sell out the country for their own interests. Iam fine with anyone speaking any language thay want. But this is an American debate. English only please. Right now Trump winning without even talking.
Dave M.06/28/2019 03:18
What happened to Bookers Spartacus moment, did he do a Zorro moment and I missed it? :(
Nicholas G.06/28/2019 03:04
My virtue signal detector almost broke watching this
Durango D.06/28/2019 02:40
Respeto.
Tom S.06/28/2019 02:29
Love me some Julian Castro baby!
Eric W.06/28/2019 01:36
Dems admit they are for open, unsecured borders, and ending all private healthcare
Ruben Z.06/28/2019 01:24
I'm going to go ahead and say this to all the Brown people.You're dumb. Yeah, I said it. You all are going about it all wrong. Politicians do not answer to the people. They answer to corporations. We have a power that we do not wield. We have Consumer Power. Anyone my age knows that when we were growing up anything you bought was written in English only. Anything you buy now, ingredients are in English and Spanish.Why? Our Consumer Power. To corporations we are nothing but profit. If we do not agree with a politician we should boycott that politician's sponsors. If they are losing our money they will put the squeeze on him/her or drop him/her. 100 Brown families in a neighborhood stop shopping at Walmart they're going to wonder what is going on. They might even knock on your door.
Jose I.06/28/2019 01:19
Puro payaso democrata mentirosos igual a univision
Manuel H.06/28/2019 01:08
BOLA'E PAYASOS!
William C.06/28/2019 00:29
Nonsense - the current President wants immigrants - difference is he wants them to come here legally by obeying laws and our Constitution-
Douglas L.06/28/2019 00:23
Learn other's culture..is what a wise man told me. Spanish is a core subject taught in many of our schools along with many others. Embrace it. If you hate the fact you can't understand what they're saying just simply learn it. You'll be surprised how you feel afterwards
Kaye K.06/28/2019 00:19
Even Mexico pronounced incorrectly ...
Michael M.06/27/2019 23:42
No importa cuánto dinero gastar por pared Donald Trump, otro presidente de demócratas voy demolición esto pared
Lorena S.06/27/2019 23:38
USA a place multy_national immigrant (many languages) the power this way is unlimited, congratulations!
Stan K.06/27/2019 23:27
This is a joke. They have nothing to offer. Nothing new.