2020 Democratic Candidates Get Personal
They have children, they are from small towns, they were in the army. This is how Democratic candidates represented themselves during the first debate.
Digging Deep in the First 2020 Democratic Debate
This week will mark the beginning of the end for many Democrats in the polls. The field is unwieldly large; many candidates are aggressive to get any kind of attention or grip with voters. But many hopefuls have been hanging around anyway, waiting for the first debates. The bar was set low getting into the debates: 65,000 individual donors and 1 percent in three DNC–approved polls. That means 20 debaters will be able to participate in Miami—everyone from sitting senators to Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson to a coterie of anonymous congressmen.
The casualties might not be obvious in an instant. Another debate is scheduled for July, and it has the same limits for qualifying as this week’s meetings, which means there’s one more chance for a debate-stage Hail Mary. But the next debate, in September, will require hitting 2 percent in four polls and 130,000 donors. For campaigns who had to scuffle to make the first debate stage, that’s going to be even more difficult.
Not being on the debate stage doesn’t mean you can’t be triumphant, as Donald Trump proved in 2016 while skipping some primary debates. But most candidates are not Donald Trump, as Trump also demonstrated in 2016. That means the field is probably going to get smaller, as the tide raises a few primetime contenders on to the next stage of the race—and washes the rest of the field out to sea.
While the Democratic field is at its peak, the Republican field remains frozen, with just President Trump and his long-shot challenger, Bill Weld, the former Massachusetts governor, in the race. There will be some third-party and independent candidates as well, though for the most part, they’re still waiting on the shore.
As the presidential primaries progress, this answer key will be updated regularly.
Brut.
- 48.9k
- 200
- 94
83 comments
Ajijul R.07/09/2019 16:18
V
Derek T.06/30/2019 14:03
Trump 2080
Jan R.06/28/2019 13:07
We know it is about your POWER and ability to abuse that power.
Gilbert D.06/28/2019 11:10
Talk about stupid
Paul S.06/28/2019 04:45
Bunch of talking heads saying things we want hear until they get into office and keep the status quo. It's literally been the same 'ol same 'ol since I was a kid. I'm 42. I was excited to hear from Tulsi Gabbard because she was a change but system is far too corrupt. There's no chance for real change when the system has been rigged for over a hundred years. Really 200+ if you think about it. So much longer if you're talking about the world. The elite always run the show and have the power and influence to hedge their bets. They're masters at the game. I'm afraid we'll never have a candidate that is truly for the people. The corporatist system that we live under will not allow it. They laud it as capitalism but it's nothing close.
Jerry D.06/28/2019 04:02
What a joke who would vote for these idiots lol
Robert D.06/28/2019 04:01
Trump won!! Lol these clowns have never done a days work all silver spoon feed!
Mark B.06/28/2019 03:58
They are all a disgrace, this is all you got!🤮
Mohey S.06/28/2019 03:51
The idiots
Tim H.06/28/2019 03:42
You all suck
Clark T.06/28/2019 03:40
Regardless of who wins the Debates or Primaries.... The Clinton, bought and paid for DNC will again put Hillary on the ballot!
Becky W.06/28/2019 03:40
Southpark Live... 🤔
Randy C.06/28/2019 03:23
💩
Gary S.06/28/2019 03:13
They all have children and all support abortion. Nuf said!
Scott H.06/28/2019 03:06
My money is on ol' Cross-Eyed Spartacus!!! I heard he can walk onto his front porch and count the chickens in his backyard!! There's talent right there folks!!
Joe N.06/28/2019 03:00
All a bunch of phonys
John H.06/28/2019 02:32
If this was a job interview for MacDonalds, I wouldn't hire any of them
Kenny H.06/28/2019 02:25
The great clown debate!
Dustin G.06/28/2019 01:38
Trump 2020!!!!
Bruce B.06/28/2019 01:22
Does anyone see an American Flag 🇺🇸???