3 most memorable moments from Trump's lawyers

"I know crimes. I can smell them." Donald Trump's lawyers have said some pretty memorable things when defending him...

02/13/2021 2:58 PM
4 comments

  • Boyd H.
    23 minutes

    Three of a kind, usually a pretty good hand but this ones against a full house

  • Matt B.
    41 minutes

    What a bunch of incompetent losers.

  • Lucy M.
    an hour

    They are all just grasping at straws here. The trump train has grinded to a halt and is out of commission

  • Sarban B.
    an hour

    Raise your hand if you have already begun to miss Donald Trump !

