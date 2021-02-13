back
3 most memorable moments from Trump's lawyers
"I know crimes. I can smell them." Donald Trump's lawyers have said some pretty memorable things when defending him...
02/13/2021 2:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 2:36
3 most memorable moments from Trump's lawyers
- 3:14
Maori MP is ejected from NZ parliament for refusing to wear a tie
- 2:02
Donald Trump, film critic
- 6:56
Moment-by-moment timeline of Capitol riots with previously unseen evidence
- 7:29
Former QAnon follower on how she left the conspiracy movement
- 3:00
3 Presidents, 3 Public Impeachments
4 comments
Boyd H.23 minutes
Three of a kind, usually a pretty good hand but this ones against a full house
Matt B.41 minutes
What a bunch of incompetent losers.
Lucy M.an hour
They are all just grasping at straws here. The trump train has grinded to a halt and is out of commission
Sarban B.an hour
Raise your hand if you have already begun to miss Donald Trump !