3 times Dr. Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul clashed on COVID-19 response

"You're not listening." Those were Dr. Fauci's words in his latest clash with Sen. Rand Paul about the coronavirus crisis. And it's not the first time they've butted heads...

09/24/2020 4:07 PM

Coronavirus Coverage

121 comments

  • Annetta W.
    2 hours

    Rand Paul look like a WOLF😝😝😝😝😝

  • Sandra W.
    2 hours

    Rand Paul is a very intelligent man, and also a doctor. Fauci is tied into Gates and the Wuhan laboratory that purposely gave us the virus.

  • Sandra W.
    2 hours

    I am with Rand Paul, not Fauci.

  • Amanda B.
    5 hours

    BOOM!

  • Patricia B.
    a day

    DR. FAUCI IS A WELL HIGHLY RESPECTED INFECTIOUS DISEASE DOCYOR AND AN ICON! HOWEVER, THE TRUMPHIAN Rand Paul is a MORON WHO SHOULD BE VOTED OUT OF CONGRESS FOR HIS SHEER IGNORANCE OF SCIENCE AND ITS FACTUAL DATA! RAND PAUL IS A WEAZEL THAT WILL BE PUT BACK IN HIS SWAMP VERY SOON! I CAN NOT SAY IT ENOUGH THAT RAND PAUL IS A MORON!

  • Marc P.
    a day

    I think Paul Rand needs a new toupee ?

  • Marc P.
    a day

    Nice “rug” on Rand’s head.

  • Suresh K.
    a day

    Fauci is the best

  • Rhonda L.
    a day

    I agree!

  • JungHwan K.
    2 days

    Sci-ence is full of fears of what if’s. Ears that are closed to bias frame works their selfish gains are also called faith. Please take a conscience look at the core value that drives from hypothetical henceforth worldly deceiving trickeries for more candy life styles. You and your household is saved not you and your partners in profit bodegas buying prophets instead of listening ( list ten ) morals to live by. Our God only provides what you eat and wear, others are a gift that needs to be thanked instead of taken for granted. Be careful of what you wish for in you wish lifestyle. Just might come true. Curse and blessing is a same thing depends on how you view the command and conquer. Control rage to contain courage in the world that limits encouragements. God is love and disciplines those who are His. By the way all of US.

  • Maria E.
    2 days

    I love Dr. Fauci!!

  • Kathleen O.
    2 days

    Rand Paul is right!!

  • Julie W.
    2 days

    I haven’t trusted Fauci since he wouldn’t back the hydroxychloroquine treatment. Since that point, he has been linked to the lab in Wuhan, along with Bill Gates. I would like to see a thorough investigation into their involvement.

  • Daniel H.
    2 days

    WHAT DOES Rand Paul, Moscow Mitch and the Murder of Breonna Taylor have in Common. "K E N T U C K Y" that explains it.

  • Lisa K.
    2 days

    Rand doesn’t have a clue...sorry Dr Fauci... who voted that idiot in?

  • Shawn S.
    2 days

    Fauchi NIH financed The People’s liberation Army bio 4lab in Wuhan

  • Jucca V.
    2 days

    Rand Paul. No brain.

  • Vivian L.
    2 days

    😜

  • Kenneth W.
    2 days

    Senator wants to tell heath official what he should be saying and he has no background .....trying to make him out to be a liar. Senator what are you credentials in this area? Sleeping in the Holiday Inn can not be one of them!

  • Teresa F.
    2 days

    Paul is so jealous . He s not in Fauci lead at all

