3 Times Trump May Have Violated the Emoluments Clause
Trump might have violated part of the constitution designed to block corrupting foreign influences… at least three times.
Trump’s promotion of personal properties could be used against him in court
Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution (aka the emoluments clause) prohibits U.S. office holders from accepting gifts, compensation, or titles from foreign governments without the consent of the U.S. Congress.
By attempting to host the G7 summit at the Trump National Doral Hotel. resident Donald Trump was upset that 2020’s G-7 summit won’t be held at a hotel and golf club his company purchased in 2012, the Trump National Doral in Miami, as he’d hoped it would be. And he’s tweeted about his displeasure. He’s also not the first president with a desire to meet foreign leaders on his home turf. People may remember that George W. Bush used to entertain foreign dignitaries at his Crawford, Texas, ranch, which was dubbed the “Western White House” for the amount of time he and members of his Cabinet stayed there. Among the leaders who paid the ranch a visit were Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, and Hosni Mubarak.
By continuing to profit from his Washington, D.C.-based hotel - Trump International Hotel in D.C. has raked in $80 million in profits during his presidency including over $200,000 of taxpayer money when the Secret Service used the hotel based on data from the FOIA. Hosting foreign representatives at his many properties - According to NBC News, representatives from at least 22 foreign governments have stayed at various Trump properties. A Chinese Bank pays rent at New York’s Trump Tower while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia owns an entire floor of Trump World Tower. A federal appeals court in 2019 threw out a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ownership of a luxury hotel five blocks from the White House. It was a defeat for Maryland and the District of Columbia, who claimed that his vast holdings presented a conflict between his business profits and the nation's interest
Brut.
- 20.5k
- 159
- 107
87 comments
Karter L.10/31/2019 19:28
How many foreign dignitaries have stayed at his properties when Obama or Clinton or Bush were president
Michael G.10/31/2019 19:05
God King Emperor President Trump.
Matthew C.10/31/2019 16:33
33,000 emails.
Mickey G.10/31/2019 15:54
3 years looking for dirt on Trump, millions wasted and still no dirt, but the left keeps digging instead of actually looking for things to help America and Americans. Not sure how they can be so proud of doing nothing?
Torrence R.10/31/2019 15:13
I'm trying to open them eyes.
Bill S.10/31/2019 12:34
FACT: Trump does not make that money.. In fact he donates his entire salary too... Sorry Moonbats this is yet another one of your Master's Nuttin Biscuits! YET>>> YOU ARE just stupid enough to believe it.. AGAIN! ........ Maybe you should stick to the Climate Hoax? LOLing AF!
David M.10/31/2019 11:28
Might have ?
Kenneth M.10/31/2019 01:52
Trump 2020
Johnnie R.10/31/2019 00:19
If running the Country is costing you sooooo much of what you worship then by all means vacant the office ASAP. You tweet and whine like you were begged to take this job. Now you've brought all your garbage with you and whimper because the position you hold is not an ERASER for all your stained past. You've got a short span left ... at least give it a try or simply bail which is something you actually do well.
Mike B.10/31/2019 00:14
May, May, May...could have ...looked like....NEVER... HE DID IT. That's the left for you.
Paul F.10/30/2019 23:12
Teflon don nothing sticks to the guy
Carlos A.10/30/2019 22:25
A criminal is president of the USA
Adam B.10/30/2019 20:04
He's always violating law's, that is just him. So spineless, so Heartless, only cares for one person just himself.
Mike R.10/30/2019 19:57
impeachment is just a continuation of the Obama ADMINISTRATION AND DNC COUP TO weaponize the CIA ,FBI ,justice department ,and the State Department against Trump a political opponent . what they did was worse than Watergate . The Mueller investigation WAS part of the coup (insurance policy ) that Comey initiated and should be prosecuted for !! THEY ARE DOING EVERTHING THEY CAN TO UNDERMINE TRUMP THE PREPLANNED COUP PLOT CONTINUES https://www.blabber.buzz/conservative-news/687818-how-the-obama-administration-set-in-motion-democrats-coup-against-trump?utm_source=c-alrt&utm_medium=c-alrt-email&utm_term=c-alrt-AOL
Clint A.10/30/2019 19:40
They will try anything and say anything to try to bring this man down every week it's something new and they fail just stop wasting our tax dollars 😡 already
Michael C.10/30/2019 17:25
Trump 2020
Robert L.10/30/2019 10:41
So what, Obama added 11 trillion dollars to the debt, made deals with terrorists and set free bagdadi the world's most wanted man. Trump donates his salary, people that hate Trump are total morons!
Omar P.10/30/2019 08:55
🙄🐖🐷🐽
Joseph C.10/30/2019 03:29
Fake news
Ralph M.10/30/2019 00:18
TRUMP 2020!!!