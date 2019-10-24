3 Times Trump May Have Violated the Emoluments Clause

Trump’s promotion of personal properties could be used against him in court

Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution (aka the emoluments clause) prohibits U.S. office holders from accepting gifts, compensation, or titles from foreign governments without the consent of the U.S. Congress.

By attempting to host the G7 summit at the Trump National Doral Hotel. resident Donald Trump was upset that 2020’s G-7 summit won’t be held at a hotel and golf club his company purchased in 2012, the Trump National Doral in Miami, as he’d hoped it would be. And he’s tweeted about his displeasure. He’s also not the first president with a desire to meet foreign leaders on his home turf. People may remember that George W. Bush used to entertain foreign dignitaries at his Crawford, Texas, ranch, which was dubbed the “Western White House” for the amount of time he and members of his Cabinet stayed there. Among the leaders who paid the ranch a visit were Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, and Hosni Mubarak.

By continuing to profit from his Washington, D.C.-based hotel - Trump International Hotel in D.C. has raked in $80 million in profits during his presidency including over $200,000 of taxpayer money when the Secret Service used the hotel based on data from the FOIA. Hosting foreign representatives at his many properties - According to NBC News, representatives from at least 22 foreign governments have stayed at various Trump properties. A Chinese Bank pays rent at New York’s Trump Tower while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia owns an entire floor of Trump World Tower. A federal appeals court in 2019 threw out a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ownership of a luxury hotel five blocks from the White House. It was a defeat for Maryland and the District of Columbia, who claimed that his vast holdings presented a conflict between his business profits and the nation's interest

