30+ Years Ago Bernie Sanders Addressed Presidency
Bernie Sanders is running for president again. His progressive agenda is well-known — and it hasn't changed in 30 years. Here he is in 1988, previewing what a potential Sanders presidency would look like.
02/19/2019 4:34 PMupdated: 06/24/2019 4:22 PM
Angel L.03/01/2019 01:59
dude been 50 his whole life
Jacob D.02/28/2019 20:48
Surprisingly this can be achieved without socialism. Don’t believe it? Bernie will show you how!
Zach C.02/28/2019 20:25
If you want a reminder about how stupid, uneducated, and incapable of independent thought many Americans are, just come to this post and read all the comments about how they'll never vote for Bernie because he's a socialist. Morons.
Rafael M.02/28/2019 18:41
Boom socialism! Get it while it’s hot before we run out of peoples money! This guy is a loser
James H.02/28/2019 17:46
Sounds like 1988 Bernie would be all for Making America Great Again 😂😂😂
Jose S.02/28/2019 15:42
se va morir ):
Derek M.02/28/2019 04:38
He described president Trump beautifully !!!
Delbert B.02/28/2019 01:57
Everyone does have that opportunity. Not everybody has what it takes or the drive to reach for the stars, but the opportunity is there.
Jacob D.02/27/2019 15:18
Wow it’s hard to believe Bernie Sanders was only 110 years old then
Josh W.02/27/2019 07:01
The guy got kicked out of a commune for being too lazy...he took vacations in communist russia and Cuba. He stated bread lines are good things....
Tim M.02/27/2019 05:39
Wow it sounds like he's going to vote for Trump this election LOL he just explain President Trump you know the great President Trump to a T
Snapper F.02/27/2019 05:17
TRUMP 2020 baby wooooo
Darrin M.02/27/2019 04:27
Just like trump
Snapper F.02/27/2019 04:06
TRUMP 2020 baby wooooo
James C.02/27/2019 01:12
Isn’t he describing trump
James C.02/27/2019 01:10
Has he ever used a brush
Kenneth G.02/25/2019 02:06
Ehhhh if he wasn't a socialist I would vote for him, but I think imma stay home and watch Netflix that day.
Samuel H.02/24/2019 21:53
https://www.infowars.com
Marlene M.02/24/2019 20:02
He had white hair in 88?? 😳🤔
Craig I.02/24/2019 15:43
Just like trump is doing