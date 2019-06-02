4 of America’s Strictest Laws
These 4 laws are considered some of the strictest in America. 😲
The strictest laws in the country
If you’ve lived in the same country your whole life, it can be easy to be overlooked that not all countries abide by the same laws. But laws vary from country to country for lots of different reasons. While some laws are shaped by a county’s history and its politics, some are formed by a country’s culture and religion. The laws in some countries, however, are so strict that it’s hard to accept that they’re even in existence.
Marital rape exemptions: Although marital rape is considered a crime in the U.S. loopholes and exemptions exist in 17 states. Minnesota repealed the marital rape exemption, after efforts by a woman who was drugged and raped by her husband.
Alabama, Abortion Ban: Alabama banned abortions after 6-weeks with no exception for rape or incest. A woman can only have an abortion in the state if her life is in danger. The law is considered the most restrictive in the entire country.
Missouri, LGBTQI anti-discrimination: Anti-discrimination law in Missouri does not extend to the LGBT community for gender equality. For 21 years, legislators like State Rep. Greg Razer have tried to include “sexual orientation and gender identity” to the existing anti-discrimination law but efforts have failed each time. Missouri is one of 26 states without explicit anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people.
Florida, Stand Your Ground: In Florida, it is legal to use deadly force to defend yourself if you fear your life is in danger. 32 states have Stand Your Ground laws, but Florida is the only one that includes a provision that you don’t have to retreat or try other options before using deadly force to make your own law justice.
19 comments
Earlene B.06/30/2019 20:14
This state is so backwards it could be called “the caveman state” I would move to a different state if I lived there and I sure would not vacation there
Penny A.06/29/2019 16:10
Stop the lies.
Vickie P.06/29/2019 15:54
Someone would love to have your baby. Give your child to someone who can love them, don't kill your baby.
Penny A.06/25/2019 19:45
Something how all those women accuse the innocent baby ruining their lives instead of the real perpetrator they think it’s better for their peace of mind to get rid of the evidence
Seamstress S.06/20/2019 02:14
Um guess Indiana ain't so bad
Ina E.06/17/2019 07:28
Men-how many did u murder by your own hand?
Ina E.06/17/2019 07:25
In this day-this is PATHETIC!
Patti C.06/13/2019 23:26
Missouri you make me ashamed. If someone “thinks” you are gay? That’s crazy and wrong. We are not a theocracy.
Kimberly I.06/11/2019 16:48
It's all very good to say, "Sorry" but how about DOING something. Too many people read things like this and feel bad and wish it was different. Get out there and make the changes. Vote, protest, write, get active at the community and national level. Saying sorry won't change anything. Standing up, speaking out, and taking action WILL.
Nelda N.06/11/2019 01:47
Thank you Alabama! God bless the state for doing the right and Godly thing!
Nelda N.06/11/2019 01:09
Thank you Alabama! God bless the state for doing the right and Godly thing!
Sabrina K.06/08/2019 03:47
Praise God. Amen. End abortion. In Jesus name. Amen.
Steph H.06/05/2019 13:42
In FL you have to prove your life was threatened, you can't just say that then shoot someone.
Brut06/03/2019 14:35
Azad O.06/02/2019 16:26
Drama lama
Kit M.06/02/2019 15:48
If someone "thinks you might be gay"? WOW I think everyone is entitled to their rights but omg that is horrible and can have really bad consequences.
Karen W.06/02/2019 15:00
4 laws banned ..Leaders will be voted out !!
Maher M.06/02/2019 13:58
.
Adebanjo E.06/02/2019 13:25
Perfect!