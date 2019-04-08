back
4 Tense Moments From Kirstjen Nielsen’s DHS Run
The Department of Homeland Security’s Kirstjen Nielsen is stepping down after a stint that will most likely be remembered for the “zero tolerance” policy that resulted in the separation of thousands of families.
61 comments
Christian C.04/28/2019 23:41
I love how we all pretend this is new and didn't happen in past administrations. And when this administration is done we will go back to pretending it doesn't exist. 🤣
Duane A.04/26/2019 11:41
Them policies been there at least from old man bush. You crying snowflakes. You can research it but first you will need to ask your daddy or mommy if you can play on Internet in the basement
Dennis D.04/25/2019 19:01
She did her job,if you don't like it change the law.
Rick F.04/20/2019 17:37
👆🏻The LORD will take care of everything...
Tim E.04/20/2019 14:42
Evil woman! Glad she resigned.
Amaury G.04/20/2019 13:40
Hijos de puta
Baracutey R.04/20/2019 00:42
Child abuse . 🇵🇷
Nelson F.04/16/2019 16:08
Basura blanca, así son en USA .
Ben W.04/13/2019 20:14
Shame on her for using and enforcing Obamas policies
Mike M.04/13/2019 04:32
Their criminal behavior by illegally sneaking into this country is what led to the separation. They knew it was wrong. Did it anyway, and now they want to cry and blame someone else for THEIR Behavior.
Irasema R.04/12/2019 02:45
May shame and disgrace follow her everywhere
Migdalia L.04/11/2019 03:58
Another witch that flew away
Judy I.04/09/2019 18:22
i cannot wait until she goes to hell
Vera B.04/09/2019 15:16
And your referred to as human?
Steven R.04/09/2019 13:34
women in power can be as horrid as men.
Candy A.04/09/2019 12:27
Blood on her hands
Hayden N.04/09/2019 12:23
DT IS A FEAL TRUE MF! HOW SHE GOT THE POSITION IN THE FIRST PLACE! LOL! SHE COULD OF SAVED HERSELF ALOT TROUBLE IF SHE ANSWERED THE YES OR QUESTIONS THAT WAS ASKED OF HER! ANOTHER ONE THROWN UNDER THE BUS! 😓
Muhammad H.04/09/2019 12:03
Is she rich? Who the hell in their right mind will hire her?
Michael C.04/09/2019 11:19
Maybe it’s time to retire to Madrid, Spain.
Michael C.04/09/2019 11:17
