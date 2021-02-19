back
4 times politicians' trips didn't fly with their constituents
Ted Cruz flying to Cancún amid the Texas power outages, a Canadian state minister celebrating Christmas in St. Barts while encouraging people not to travel... Here are 4 times politicians' trips didn't fly with their constituents....
02/19/2021 1:23 PMupdated: 02/19/2021 1:24 PM
- New
11 comments
Lolita G.9 minutes
Oye Rafael, solamente tienes que posponer las vacaciones. Cualquier persona que trabaja por un sueldo tiene que hacerlo cuando hay una emergencia en el trabajo. No es un concepto muy complicado, piénsalo unos minutos nada más.
Maria R.19 minutes
Ted Cruz was always a creep never concerned about anybody else but him self he doesn’t come up with any ideas nothing but criticism for the democrats instead of working hard coming up with ideas and solutions on how to fix all the problems he should be home talking to his constituents and coming up with legislation that could turn around all the problems with their infrastructure for energy he is a failed senator the midterms are coming up in 2022 to vote him out you get what you vote for
Mel O.34 minutes
The other two cases (UK Canada) were from civilized countries. Here we are dealing with US government in general and republicans in specific. Party of lies and hypocrisy.
Mike A.35 minutes
Still waiting on the Cuomo nursing home coverage. Let’s crucify a guy that has 0 input to a crisis lol
Carol N.an hour
Cruz is a two faced hypocrite.
Sandy C.an hour
Add Michael Hancock, Mayor of Denver, to the list. Immediately after advising Coloradans to remain home for the holiday he boarded a plane to Mississippi to spend the holiday with his family. Rules for thee but not for me!
Teku N.an hour
Go and vote for him again...... liars using the name of Jesus
Neville C.an hour
Welcome to the third world and it’s politicians,America are a third world country thanks to No:45
Erik D.an hour
Here's the point of the matter you voted this into office and you are dealing with the consequences from the pandemic now to you freezing to death as a black individual I have been dealing with this all my life that inequities for my predecessors until my time 30 plus years and I still get up studying train and I am ready to head back to the front lines at the front line and or essential worker, to protect myself and my neighbors unlike elected officials who run to other countries and who are warm and have the medical means to keep themselves safe now you know a miniscule percentage of what black people go through I'm just stating the fact as one.
Joe C.an hour
People on tax payers dime, fail their constitutes & should be held accountable. Resignation please!
Robert P.an hour
And the Federal Government send billions to foreign country’s and doesn’t lift a finger to help Teaxs