4 Trump Loyalists Who Became Critics
"I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist, he is a con man, and he is a cheat. " These four people were loyal to Trump — until they weren't. 😬
Who flipped?
Anthony Scaramucci
“I love the president, and the president is a very very effective communicator. After a brief and embarrassing stint as White House Communications Director. The Mooch changed his tune appearing on CNN to say he no longer supported his former boss. “You are no longer an active supporter of President Trump and his reelection bid?” “I think that’s pretty obvious.”
Michael Cohen
“I always liked Michael Cohen. I haven’t spoken to Michael in a long time.” Cohen was once Trump’s personal lawyer. Until his loyalty to the president earned him 3 years in federal prison and a $50,000 fine. “I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist, he is a con man, and he is a cheat.”
Michael Flynn
“We do not need a wreckless president who believes she is above the law. That’s right lock her up! Flynn spent just 24 days as Trump’s National Security Adviser until his communications with Russian diplomats forced him to resign and later become one of Mueller’s key witnesses. The level of trust between the president and General Flynn had eroded to a point where he felt he had to make a change.
Omarosa Manigault
“When I say “Trump Train,” I want you to say “Choo Choo. I wanna make sure that we are fired up for the next President of the United States!” After The Apprentice made her a household name, Omarosa continued working with Trump all the way into the West Wing. Until she wrote a scandalous tell-all book and alleged on Meet the Press that she had heard the infamous n-word tape. When he talks that way, the way he did on this tape, it confirmed that he is truly a racist.”
95 comments
Mark W.09/01/2019 01:45
I'm so tired of this low unemployment stock markets at anall time high G.D.P best it's been in years i just want my section eight housing and my food stamps becouse this whole working thing just ain't my bag.
Bobby K.09/01/2019 01:37
Show me one politician who isn't its all about getting rich off tax payers at any cost
John E.08/31/2019 20:27
They'll be a lot more "flippers" as the Grifter -in- Chief goes down. And they'll all claim.that they "hardly knew him"!
Clay B.08/31/2019 18:57
I see Bruts still crying like a liberal
Dale W.08/31/2019 17:35
Go Trump
Bradford C.08/31/2019 14:59
Still waiting for the tapes that Omarosa said exist. Trump using the N-word.
Christopher S.08/31/2019 06:54
all four people are biased, just jealous of Trump's success in the White House Trump 2020
David G.08/31/2019 03:19
this criminal & pervert really sucked you all in
Allen P.08/31/2019 03:11
The guy isn't a racist. I do hope they keep calling him one though because most Americans know he's not and will therefore vote for him.
Michael C.08/30/2019 21:53
🙄
Lynnette G.08/30/2019 19:45
Another one bites the dust today watch the news
Richard W.08/30/2019 04:01
Absolute nonsense...… People who have worked for Trump for years know that he is no racist....
Jeana S.08/30/2019 01:18
There are alot more than four that has left who talk about Trumps bad behavior.
David K.08/29/2019 19:48
Failure does not make one GREAT other than at FAILING THE LEGACY OF FAILURE 2008-2016 1. Lowest Labor Participation rate since 1970’s 2. 95 million out of labor force. 3. 11 million more Americans on food stamps. 4. Lowest home ownership in 50 years. 5. Worst economic recovery rate since WWII. 6. 1 in 5 families without a member in the labor force. 7. $20 Trillion dollars in debt – $9.3 Trillion in the last 8 years. 8. 1 in 6 adult men aged 18-34 –in prison or out of labor force. 9. Apology Tour. 10. Ranked 17th out of 40 countries in educational performance. 11. More debt accumulated in last 8 years than under all other presidents combined. 12. 43 million Americans living in poverty. 13. $873 billion dollars in regulations against businesses. 14. 300,000 manufacturing jobs lost. 15. Resurgence and expansion of Soviet/Russian empire. 16. $732 billion global trade deficit last year. 17. Obamacare premiums up as much as 116%. 18. Increase in healthcare costs 43%, or approximately $5462 per family per year. (Remember “You can keep your doctor. You can keep your health insurance; The ACA will reduce family healthcare premiums by $2500 per year.”? 19. Unaffordable healthcare deductibles. 20. Decreased availability of healthcare providers. 21. Decreased healthcare choices. 22. It’s Bush’s fault. 23. It’s racism. 24. AG Holder in contempt 25. AG Lynch takes the 5th. 26. $150 billion to Iran, much of it under cover of darkness without Congressional approval. 27. $1.5 Billion to the Muslim Brotherhood. 28. 4 dead including an Ambassador in Benghazi and a cover-up for political gain. 29. Political activist judges. 30. Honored the deaths of Fidel Castro and inner-city criminals, but not police officers and soldiers. 31. Encouraging illegals to vote. 32. $1 Billion in taxpayer money to the failed Green Climate Fund. 33. Politically manufactured racial unrest. 34. Politically orchestrated civil disobedience. 35. Red lines. 36. Clock boy. 37. Cap and Trade. 38. DNS spying on the press. 39. IRS investigations of political opponents. 40. Doubled debt per US citizen from $31,000 to $61,340
Jeremy R.08/29/2019 06:13
Indoctrination at its finest,...........what a shame
Richard B.08/29/2019 05:05
Your kind of dishonesty and stupidity should hurt.
Jesse B.08/29/2019 04:32
Trump 2020!
Andrea K.08/29/2019 01:59
Let those dominoes fall...
Rick F.08/29/2019 00:58
Sound like tittle babies to me
Nick F.08/28/2019 23:33
1 word obamacare need i say more i had more health coverage when i didnt have healthcare now im paying for healthcare that doesnt cover everything i need and i cant afford my rent its either eat or have a roof over my head but i make to much for food stamps and did i mention rent goes up every year but my wages stay the same. Where do i live ?