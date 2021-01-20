back

4 years of President Trump

This was the Trump presidency.

01/20/2021 1:29 PM
  • New

    4 years of President Trump

20 comments

  • Eric G.
    11 minutes

    So happy that he's gone. Knock on wood. Now let our new president Biden focus on getting our country back on track.

  • Marilyn C.
    15 minutes

    I couldn't wait🤬🤬he's finally gone😡

  • John W.
    17 minutes

    . Nothing and no one else would embrace him.

  • Tess D.
    20 minutes

    Good riddance

  • Francis P.
    21 minutes

    RECTUM

  • Cam M.
    24 minutes

    Darkest days in American history.

  • Bernd S.
    27 minutes

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2459749610988530&id=105756057589080

  • Rebel Z.
    28 minutes

    What a deluded side you're showing LOL

  • Kamale A.
    29 minutes

    🖐🖐

  • Gabe H.
    30 minutes

    I just can't.

  • Eva-Maria H.
    30 minutes

    TRUMP YOU ARE OUT!!!!!! WINDBAG GONE.

  • Dario M.
    31 minutes

    WORST President in the history of the USA!

  • Taj U.
    32 minutes

    Brut, you have always been biased for Trump

  • Sara M.
    33 minutes

    🐷🤮

  • Alicia P.
    33 minutes

    A terrible 4 years of strife so glad it's over.

  • Allen H.
    35 minutes

    https://giphy.com/gifs/friday-rapper-ice-cube-SZioIIBxB7QRy

  • Joe C.
    35 minutes

    He was a total failure as president but more importantly the man is an absolute failure as a human being and a proven mendacious charlatan totally unsuited for anything at any level....

  • Jamie L.
    38 minutes

    No Hate. This is a message of love to all my American facebook friends: . If you're celebrating too, high tens all round, I am genuinely very, very happy for you! If you're mourning the unbelievable high the big D gave you... I GET IT.. seriously.. I have beeen here.. I have lived this, and I 100% get how bad you just want him back right now, but this guy is playing head games with you and you deserve so much better. You probably dont believe that, but please believe me when I tell you, I am not celebrating because I am against you, I love you, I want to see your country flourish and inspire me again.

  • Matt B.
    40 minutes

    The WORST four years in the history of our country. So glad this ignorant racist bigoted traitor corrupt rapist nazi scum is finally out of our White House.

  • Mohammed B.
    42 minutes

    سير تقود

