5 Blatant Lies From Trump's Orlando Rally

5 Lies From Trump's Big Orlando Rally

Trump again relished in reliving his unlikely victory 2 1/2 years ago over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The speech was full of grievances, occasionally mixed with accomplishments, which was pure Trump — far from the optimistic tone most presidents typically take when announcing their reelection bids.

“We accomplished more than any other president has in the first two and a half years of a presidency. — and under circumstances that no president has had to deal with before.” President Franklin Delano Roosevelt bested Trump, signing over 70 bills in his first 100 days in the midst of The Great Depression.

“Just before the election, the FBI told President Obama about possible Russian interference and he did nothing.” The Obama administration issued multiple warnings to Russia — including Obama’s famous face-to-face confrontation with Vladimir Putin at the G20. Obama also tried to issue a warning to state governors, but the effort was blocked by Republicans in Congress.

“We have among the cleanest and sharpest — crystal-clean, you've heard me say it, I went crystal-clean — air and water anywhere on Earth.” According to the American Lung Association America’s air is more polluted than ever before.

“We are taking billions and billions of dollars in. And remember this, and you know it as well as I do, we have never taken in 10 cents from China.” The United States has been charging tariffs on Chinese goods for more than 200 years.

“We are rebuilding the U.S armed forces with $700 billion last year and $716 billion this year, far more than ever before.” President Obama’s 2011military budget was $726 billion. It was also higher during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

