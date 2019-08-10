5 Corporate Boycotts Inspired by Trump

5 corporate boycotts that were inspired by the Trump Administration:

Equinox / Soulcycle

Celebrities including Chrissy Tiegen and Billy Eichner called for a boycott of the boutique fitness chains after reports that their parent company’s Chairman Stephen Ross was set to host a fundraiser for Trump 2020. “Hey @Equinox - what’s your policy for canceling memberships once a member finds out your owner is enabling racism and mass murder?” Billy Eicnher tweeted. “Everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights,” Chrissy Teigen added.

Nordstrom

After the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape a #GrabYourWallet movement began — encouraging citizens to boycott stores carrying Trump products. In the Spring of 2017 department store giant Nordstrom decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump jewelry and shoes. “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” the president’s tweet that started the movement.

Under Armour

Outrage ensued after C.E.O. Kevin Plank spoke highly of Trump on CNBC. Brand endorsers like Steph Curry, Misty Copeland, and The Rock disavowed his comments. “To have such a pro-business president is something that's a real asset for this country.”

Home Depot

Calls for a boycott came after it was revealed that co-founder Bernie Marcus donated $7 million to Trump in 2016. Home Depot distanced themselves from Marcus, who hadn’t officially worked at the company in over 15 years. “Where's Bernie Marcus? Where's Bernie? Bernie Marcus, founder of Home Depot! Go to Home Depot.”

In-N-Out Burger

“Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!” Eric Bauman tweeted. Calls for a boycott spread after it was discovered that the iconic West Coast burger chain had donated $25,000 to California’s Republican Party. Ultimately, the boycott was unsuccessful — and In-N-Out stated that it donated to the Democratic party, too.

