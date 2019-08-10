5 Corporate Boycotts Inspired by Trump
President Trump claims he's great for businesses — but he's definitely the inspiration for these company boycotts, with Equinox and SoulCycle as the latest to join the list. 💸
5 corporate boycotts that were inspired by the Trump Administration:
Equinox / Soulcycle
Celebrities including Chrissy Tiegen and Billy Eichner called for a boycott of the boutique fitness chains after reports that their parent company’s Chairman Stephen Ross was set to host a fundraiser for Trump 2020. “Hey @Equinox - what’s your policy for canceling memberships once a member finds out your owner is enabling racism and mass murder?” Billy Eicnher tweeted. “Everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights,” Chrissy Teigen added.
Nordstrom
After the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape a #GrabYourWallet movement began — encouraging citizens to boycott stores carrying Trump products. In the Spring of 2017 department store giant Nordstrom decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump jewelry and shoes. “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” the president’s tweet that started the movement.
Under Armour
Outrage ensued after C.E.O. Kevin Plank spoke highly of Trump on CNBC. Brand endorsers like Steph Curry, Misty Copeland, and The Rock disavowed his comments. “To have such a pro-business president is something that's a real asset for this country.”
Home Depot
Calls for a boycott came after it was revealed that co-founder Bernie Marcus donated $7 million to Trump in 2016. Home Depot distanced themselves from Marcus, who hadn’t officially worked at the company in over 15 years. “Where's Bernie Marcus? Where's Bernie? Bernie Marcus, founder of Home Depot! Go to Home Depot.”
In-N-Out Burger
“Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!” Eric Bauman tweeted. Calls for a boycott spread after it was discovered that the iconic West Coast burger chain had donated $25,000 to California’s Republican Party. Ultimately, the boycott was unsuccessful — and In-N-Out stated that it donated to the Democratic party, too.
198 comments
Vince S.10/31/2019 01:50
The name of this site should be Butt Hurt. Haha get over it! President Trump is the best President in a very long time.
Michael K.10/30/2019 23:55
More BS only in America
Troy R.10/30/2019 02:35
Thanks for reminding me of companies to support
Jeffrey B.10/29/2019 23:53
This is why I continue to eat at Chick-Fil-A
Jeremy C.10/29/2019 20:45
Ah I didn't know it was that easy to hide all ads from advertiser
Jeremy C.10/29/2019 20:44
Why does this brut nonsense keep showing up in my feed?
Jason F.10/27/2019 17:31
LMAO! What idiot came up with this? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Richard M.10/26/2019 09:08
Trump 2020
George H.10/24/2019 21:20
Lmao ain’t nobody boycotting Home Depot real Americans are happy with the job he’s doing a guy who just released over300000 African Americans from prison is racist huh get real dems have wasted millions on nothing then spew fake news
Roger C.10/24/2019 11:00
Notice these clowns try to attach their childish boycotts as if "he made us do this"? Trump derangement syndrome is a psychological defect affection millions too detached from reality to function in an productive adult society.
Jamie T.10/23/2019 20:55
tiegen is about as educated and informed as my toe nail clippings, celebrity does not instantly grant insight or knowledge, these people live sheltered lives far from reality yet we lend them credence due to their fame, if you listen to these "stars" you deserve whatever frustration they tell you you must feel, honestly people use YOUR OWN HEAD.
Bronson S.10/23/2019 02:21
I will make sure to support these companies
Cj P.10/23/2019 00:43
My new favorites
Frank A.10/22/2019 22:31
So he really did told everyone which companies were supporting him. What about the Democratic Party which companies support them? What a load of crap from socialist
Waylon N.10/21/2019 19:51
Your ad says that Trump inspired these boycotts but it is actually celebrities that are boycotting companies that support our president. The American people are getting fed up with celebrities and crooked politicians so I would suggest that these boycotters start doing what the American people pay them to do and stop acting like they are something special.
Sione J.10/21/2019 16:03
Would love to see The Rock and Stephs comments on the president please....I’ll wait.....
Brad H.10/20/2019 19:48
Thats because hateful idiot try to boycott any thing trump associated with and they don't last
Cj G.10/20/2019 17:23
Bet they are still making money
Jorge G.10/20/2019 05:08
VIVA EL PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Tim N.10/18/2019 22:34
Just to play the devil's advocate here: he is great for business. Are you not making money off this video? Even if it's a negative video, he is STILL the subject, thus doing good for business. Like they say, there's no such thing as negative publicity. So, you're also giving em free air time. Way to go! 😂