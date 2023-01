5 inmates escape from Missouri jail

Five inmates are still missing after escaping from Missouri’s St. Francois County Jail on Jan. 17. The escapees are Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker, and Michael Wilkins. Officials have warned the public not to approach the inmates if spotted and to instead call 9-1-1. #news Producer: Antoniette Meyer Senior Producer: Amy Daire