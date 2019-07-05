5 of President Trump’s Worst Gaffes
About 10 seconds of Googling is all the president would have needed to avoid these embarrassing gaffes — including where his father was born.
Fact Checking the Preventable
Stating that his father was born in Germany. Fred Trump was born in the Bronx. In Donald Trump's 1987 book The Art of the Deal, it is further falsely elaborated that Fred was the son of an immigrant from Sweden and born in New Jersey. As president of the United States, Donald Trump has on at least three occasions incorrectly stated that his father was born in Germany.
Naming the wrong Iranian leader when announcing sanctions Iran’s Former Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khamenei died in 1989. President Donald Trump on mistakenly named a supreme leader of Iran who has been dead since 1989 as the target of new US sanctions by mispronouncing one syllable in a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump said he was sanctioning "Ayatollah Khomeini" of Iran. He meant to name Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the current supreme leader, as confirmed by a White House transcript and an announcement by the US Treasury.
Claiming on MSNBC that Andrew Jackson could have prevented the Civil War on account of his “strength”. Jackson died 16 years before the beginning of the Civil War. Trump told historian Jon Meacham he believes he could have used his negotiating skills to avert the Civil War. Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize winner, revealed Trump’s boast in that interview on MSNBC.
Implying that Fredrick Douglas is still alive Douglass has been dead since 1895. Not knowing these basic facts was infuriating and humiliating to a man as accomplished as Douglass, who began his life as a slave, emancipated himself, dedicated his life to ending slavery and fighting racism, and became the most celebrated African-American of his time.
Calling into Fox 5 NY to brag about the size of his building on 9/11. News outlets in New York, the United States, and around the world struggled to keep up with unfolding reports of that day’s terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, newscasters from local television station WWOR spoke live on the air with Donald Trump about the event by telephone. On September 11, 2001, the building at 70 Pine Street in New York City was taller than Trump’s building — by 25 feet.
198 comments
Norman H.08/31/2019 21:56
This is True fake news garbage...lol.
Alfredo R.08/31/2019 14:18
Is why u racist you have blood racist
Jose R.08/29/2019 17:09
we need a real president who knows the American history
Guero T.08/29/2019 04:44
Jajajajajajaj mas put........
Eduardo L.08/28/2019 21:30
Don't be hater
Juan M.08/28/2019 15:13
No me sorprende...🤓
Jose M.08/28/2019 12:14
Don't forget nuke the storm to stop them
Drew R.08/28/2019 04:01
This guy is so dumb wtf
Nick B.08/27/2019 15:03
Gotta love the "Monkey Cheeto"
Marc I.08/27/2019 05:35
Let's not make any mistake here, instead of Hillary Clinton or Trump. Like that wasn't bad enough, now We the People get to pick between Trump and Biden. Who's the joke really on?
Robert C.08/27/2019 03:40
He makes up stores to make him self looksmart ahhhhhhh ha ha ha haaaaaaa he cracks me up what an idiot
Mario C.08/27/2019 02:18
So still doing more than anyone else has sounds racist to me
Ronald J.08/23/2019 23:46
No one is perfect broski
Jill D.08/23/2019 05:52
😉
Scott N.08/22/2019 06:21
I got lies I got lots of lies I got wonderful lies... Nobody can't lie like me... Who am I
Louie S.08/22/2019 00:28
Thought I’d share the laugh of the nite ..😂. And yep. He’s the president 🤦🏻♂️. God be with us ....
Joel S.08/21/2019 15:46
🤔
Ruben C.08/20/2019 20:06
how embarrassing 😂
Anja W.08/20/2019 01:49
This country going to hell in a hand basket, he did this, he did that, all this focus on him and not the country. United we stand divided we fall. So over all this hatred. America looks like a bunch of effing idiots. Si keep it going and see how much further we can fall.
Ramon C.08/19/2019 01:49
I know you have German on you on your father's side, BUT IS THE NAZI GERMANY, not the good Germany of today!