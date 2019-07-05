5 of President Trump’s Worst Gaffes

Fact Checking the Preventable

Stating that his father was born in Germany. Fred Trump was born in the Bronx. In Donald Trump's 1987 book The Art of the Deal, it is further falsely elaborated that Fred was the son of an immigrant from Sweden and born in New Jersey. As president of the United States, Donald Trump has on at least three occasions incorrectly stated that his father was born in Germany.

Naming the wrong Iranian leader when announcing sanctions Iran’s Former Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khamenei died in 1989. President Donald Trump on mistakenly named a supreme leader of Iran who has been dead since 1989 as the target of new US sanctions by mispronouncing one syllable in a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump said he was sanctioning "Ayatollah Khomeini" of Iran. He meant to name Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the current supreme leader, as confirmed by a White House transcript and an announcement by the US Treasury.

Claiming on MSNBC that Andrew Jackson could have prevented the Civil War on account of his “strength”. Jackson died 16 years before the beginning of the Civil War. Trump told historian Jon Meacham he believes he could have used his negotiating skills to avert the Civil War. Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize winner, revealed Trump’s boast in that interview on MSNBC.

Implying that Fredrick Douglas is still alive Douglass has been dead since 1895. Not knowing these basic facts was infuriating and humiliating to a man as accomplished as Douglass, who began his life as a slave, emancipated himself, dedicated his life to ending slavery and fighting racism, and became the most celebrated African-American of his time.

Calling into Fox 5 NY to brag about the size of his building on 9/11. News outlets in New York, the United States, and around the world struggled to keep up with unfolding reports of that day’s terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, newscasters from local television station WWOR spoke live on the air with Donald Trump about the event by telephone. On September 11, 2001, the building at 70 Pine Street in New York City was taller than Trump’s building — by 25 feet.

