5 Out-of-Control Drug Costs
A one month supply of insulin cost $20 in 1996 — now it's roughly $300 a vial. That's just one of the drugs that's seen skyrocketing prices in the U.S. 💊
Drugs Prices Gone Wild
Back in 1996, the price for a 1-month supply of insulin was $21 — today, the same amount costs diabetics roughly $300 a vial according to the CSRxP. The price of which, on average, tripled between 2002 and 2013. One popular drug, NovoLog, increased in list price by 353% from 2001 to 2016. Insulin cost is a big reason the average annual per-patient spending on treatment for type 1 diabetes increased from $12,467 in 2012 to $18,494 in 2016.
The epinephrine auto-injector can save a life in the case of an allergic reaction. The cost of a 2-pack has risen from $93.88 in 2007 to over $600 in 2016 — a 500% increase in price based on data from Truven Health Analytics.
Albuterol, one of the oldest asthma medicines, was less than $15 a decade ago. Now it costs $50-$100 per inhaler according to the New York Times. A GoodRx analysis of cash prices for asthma inhalers shows that prices have climbed about 35% since 2013, from an average price of around $280 in 2013 to more than $380 today. The average cash price for one inhaler of Advair, a leading medication for asthma, increased from $316 in 2013 to $496 in 2018 – a 56% increase.
A tablet of Daraprim — a drug that treats dangerous infections in people weakened by AIDS and cancer — cost only $1 until 2010. Its price tag skyrocketed to $750 in 2015, thanks to infamous pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, as reported by Technology Journal.
In 2013, a 60-pill bottle of the arthritis drug combo Vimovo cost $138. The same bottle now costs around $2600 as stated on CNN / Drugs.com. Prescription drug expenditures have increased by almost $300 billion from 1980 to 2016 based on data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid service.
31 comments
Keith K.08/29/2019 21:12
We all know drug prices are insane. Brut, How do you suggest we fix it?
B.J. J.08/28/2019 14:29
It's called greed
Bryant C.08/28/2019 13:58
This is what our government has allowed these big drug companies to do! 😡😡😡
Susan D.08/27/2019 06:38
The government needs to step up and put a cap on these beast. They are just greedy monsters!!!!
Willie R.08/24/2019 05:46
LUCIFER AGENDA SO WATCH THERE NOW HE'S WORKING OVERTIME COLLECTING SOULS. PUT GOD OVER EVERYTHING PEACE LOVE AND SOUL HE'S BACK PEACE
Bradlee B.08/22/2019 15:52
It’s retarted the big pharmaceutical companies should be shut down bc all they worry about is money. If the stuff were actually affordable to ppl or if they could use a plant to help them. Then they should be able to
Adrian M.08/22/2019 02:03
Just go to Mexico and get your stuff there lol
Donna T.08/20/2019 16:11
Sad and so wrong.
Miguel B.08/20/2019 02:25
Sometimes I think that the pharmaceutical companies are pretty f****** greedy but then again there is the whole thing of supply and demand
Preston M.08/18/2019 20:19
Pharmaceutical companies are nothing but pure greed, they don’t care about helping people who are sick. All they care about is standing ready to line their pockets with money from anyone who will pay their outrageous prices from people who are sick and vulnerable. This is absolutely disgusting
Mark R.08/18/2019 16:40
Sharpening the guillotine
Sheila A.08/18/2019 02:41
why dont you stop it
Jim R.08/18/2019 01:23
These people act like criminals because they are criminals.
Steven S.08/17/2019 17:13
Blame all your politicians for letting this happen.
Fran C.08/15/2019 02:20
Something is terribly wrong !!!!
Tamara R.08/14/2019 01:55
That’s just awful!! So much greed!! How do they sleep at night seriously!!
Twila D.08/13/2019 01:13
This is just wrong!!
Dennis F.08/12/2019 22:39
Disgraceful..
Jim D.08/12/2019 06:56
Mr. Shkreli has a very punchable face.
Jerry S.08/11/2019 21:59
How about three bottles of insulin and I have to pay what the insurance doesn’t