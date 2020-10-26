back
5 simple questions on voting
Where can I vote? When can I vote? Is there a dress code at polling places? HeadCount volunteer Kat Jutras answers five simple questions about voting. In partnership with Global Citizen. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
10/26/2020 8:04 PMupdated: 10/26/2020 8:06 PM
- New
3 comments
Marriage T.an hour
Loving and trusting someone is such a risk and I don't wish any woman to be in the same shoes as I was sometime back when I caught my husband red-handed with my own best friend in our own bed. I couldn't believe it when I saw it and my heart started beating so fast and felt like my body is shaking then I ran straight to my elder sister's house. I cried so much and my sister left me to cry and told me it would help ease the pain I was feeling. Then she sat me down and asked me if I still love my husband and I told her yes of course, and she told me that we all learn and grow through mistakes and no one is perfect and told me that if I wanted my man back I should fight for him and never trust friends again. My sister told me to contact papa Adamz +27717929728 who had helped her husband with financial issues and told me she will help me bring my man back. It took me weeks to think about it because we come from a strong religious background but things worsened because I could not even concentrate at work and I got fired, and after that, I remembered what my sister had told me about consulting with papa. That's when I contacted him and told him everything, he listened, and he told me that he will solve all my problems in 48 hrs. Since it was my first time doing this, I could not believe her words just like that but I had to wait until the time he had promised. I was asked to buy materials to help me which I did, we begun the prayer and results were delivered in three days. My husband called me and asked me where I was, and he came straight to me and confessed how my best friend seduced him, and he was sorry to fall into her trap and showed me all the messages my best friend was sending to him and promised never to see her again and promised to love me and only me. That evening he took me to a romantic dinner, Since papa Adamz helped me, I got a better paying job than the previous one, my husband is back to the old man I used to know and he loves me so much and does everything to see that am happy. Thank you so much papa Adamz, your spells indeed work. If you're going through struggles, you can text him on WhatsApp +27717929728 or call him
Brutan hour
Plan to vote and help make sure the US election is fair and accurate: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/media/everyvote/
Fatuwa D.an hour
You can vote thorough ya email