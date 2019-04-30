5 Times Brands Were Terrible At Twitter

Chase Bank’s poor-shaming #MondayMotivation.

Chase bank was dragged by nearly everyone on Twitter — including senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren —for its tone-deaf tweet.

Tweet: Bank account: make coffee at home Bank account: eat the food that’s already in the fridge Bank account: you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks You: I guess we’ll never know Bank account: seriously?”

Chase seemed to have forgotten that Twitter doesn’t exist in some sort of magical cultural vacuum. What a company says publicly will be judged against that company’s real-life conduct.

IHOP’s multiple sexist Tweets

The International House of Pancakes drew public criticism for using pancakes to body shame. The restaurant chain posted a photograph of a stack of pancakes with the caption:

Flat but has a GREAT personality.

The backlash for the post was immediate, with several IHOP customers expressing outrage at what they said was too lewd a tweet.

Kenneth Cole used a trending hashtag in a cringe-inducing way

The hashtag #Cairo was trending because of an uprising in Egypt —not because of the new spring collection. A tweet on fashion designer Kenneth Cole's account that many feels makes light of the protests in Egypt. The tweet in question reads:

Millions are in uproar in #Cairo. Rumor is they heard our new spring collection is now available online at http://bit.ly/KCairo -KC

An apology, however, has been issued in a separate tweet reading:

Re: Egypt tweet: we weren’t intending to make light of a serious situation. We understand the sensitivity of this historic moment -KC

Entenmann's Tweets

The hashtag #NotGuilty the only problem? The hashtag was trending because of the notorious Casey Anthony trial. Varying on what you believe, the voice of @Entenmann’s either decided it would be humorous to hashtag hop on the trending #notguilty hashtag or honestly didn’t look and just stuck a random #notguilty in the tweet about eating tasty tweets, presumably to get pickup.

This of course bombed. After follower backlash, Entenmann’s deleted the tweet and apologized,

Sorry everyone, we weren’t trying to reference the trial in our tweet! We should have checked the trending hashtag first” and then following up with “Our #notguilty tweet was insensitive, albeit completely unintentional. We are sincerely sorry.

Total Beauty confuses Oprah with Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first stars to arrive on the 88th Academy Awards red carpet, but this Twitter account accidentally confused her with Oprah Winfrey.

The beauty account Total Beauty tweeted:

We had no idea @Oprah was #tatted, and we love it," the account tweeted along with a photo of Goldberg.

The mistake drew ire from just about everyone including the real Oprah.

Lesson of the day for today’s Community Managers: Research your hashtags before posting.

