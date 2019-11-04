5 Times Donald Trump's Deals Collapsed
Is Trump really the dealmaker he claims to be?
Co-author of Trump’s trademark “Art of the Deal” book said he’d be fine if the infamous book was re-classified in the fiction section
*Donald Trump likes to brand himself as a master at deal-making. But as president, has he delivered? *
On North Korea - In dealing with Kim, also, Trump followed up an early slew of threats—at one point he even blasted his then-secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, for “wasting his time” trying to talk to North Korea—with repeated attempts at flattery and exchanging private messages with Kim and promising him a “very rich” country if he gives up his nuclear weapons. Yet neither Trump’s public diplomacy nor the talks with his ministerial-level negotiators have achieved any notable progress—except, perhaps, for Kim, who has gained an unprecedented degree of global recognition and legitimacy for his regime.
On a peace deal with Afghanistan - On one front where Trump might soon be able to achieve some success—negotiations with the Taliban—the president has left the negotiations almost entirely to his envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, and some experts fear that a promised U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will lead only to a Taliban victory. But the prospect of talks collapsed after the Taliban’s claimed credit for a car bombing that killed 12 people during a presidential stay at Camp David.
On a trade deal with China - The tariff war with China has hurt some of Donald Trump’s rural voters. He started a trade war with China unilaterally—after pulling out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership that had created a united front against China—only to find his counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping, unmoving on key issues such as state subsidies to business and intellectual property theft, even as markets are signaling that the two-year stalemate threatens the global economy.
On the resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict – President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital triggered unrest in the region and raised concerns about the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians. David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, caused more of a diplomatic firestorm earlier in summer 2019 by telling the New York Times that, under circumstances, “Israel has the right to retain some, but not likely all, of the West Bank.”
On buying Greenland from Denmark - Trump cancelled his official visit to Denmark because prime minister Mette Frederiksen rejected his offer to buy the country. Trump’s bid for Greenland isn’t without historical precedent. Denmark did sell some of its territory to the US in 1917, when the Danish West Indies became the US Virgin Islands.
It’s difficult to see where the diplomacy of these nations go from here, given the highly unusual situations. Tony Shwartz, the co-author of Trump’s trademark “Art of the Deal” book said he’d be fine if the infamous book was re-classified in the fiction section.
Brut.
246 comments
Kf P.12/08/2019 04:25
he did .... only for his own pocket, not for the nation coffer
Phillip H.12/05/2019 16:56
He is being laughed at by world leaders. At the same time, he is being impeached.
Robert B.12/05/2019 15:42
How goes your big beautiful wall?
Alvaro S.12/01/2019 03:46
And where it's the wall? No deal? I wanna wall
Alexis R.12/01/2019 03:43
Yes he is.
Mariaiva F.12/01/2019 02:26
You said you are a man of God. God don't see colors or races. We are all His children. You are contradicting everything for your own benefit. If you are a man of God? Give your wealth and your love for those who needs it more than you do. God is good and God is great. Making a difference and serving your people is to sacrifice like He the Lord Himself did for all man kind. We are all equal. United we stand.
Rodney C.12/01/2019 01:48
Trump 2020 !!!!
Chris M.11/30/2019 21:39
Libtrash!!🤮
Hector F.11/30/2019 18:04
FACT IT TRUMP RAN 4 BIG COMPANIES INTO THE GROUND ,LETS NOT LET HIM DO THAT TO AMERICA ,https://www.facebook.com/hector.figueroa.1884/videos/10214985010559131/?notif_id=1571978786827617¬if_t=video_processed
Keith B.11/30/2019 16:02
Trump is The Deal Maker!😎
Sichanh T.11/30/2019 14:36
Trump is unable to disarm the fat kid of N.korea so he can't get 4 more years
Zach H.11/30/2019 06:30
The TDS is strong here...
Reinaldo G.11/30/2019 02:40
🤡💩
Boots H.11/29/2019 21:21
5 out of ?????collapsed how many went through
Giuseppe G.11/29/2019 21:08
Mention tRump, and his supporters revert back to Obama... donald can't keep Obama's name out his mouth and neither can his minions😂
Ron S.11/29/2019 20:50
If you have family or friends that support Trump please get in touch with their doctor it may be a early sign of Parkinson's disease. Or maybe they're just stupid or hateful people
Edward J.11/29/2019 16:55
Do not question the glorious leaders deal making ability. If you do, you will be branded a member of the deep state and dealt with accordingly. Murica!
Josh W.11/29/2019 11:26
Stfu
Brandt R.11/29/2019 11:25
Doesn't look like he is......come on Donald..... Snap outta it.
Jim A.11/29/2019 11:10
Liberals are a joke