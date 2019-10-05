5 Times President Trump Just Admitted It

5 times the President Trump Blatantly admitted to the very thing he was being criticized for.

When he suggested foreign governments like China and Ukraine should investigate Joe Biden. In a July 25 call, Trump asked new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate the Bidens’ activities in the Ukraine in the mid-2010s. While Biden was the Obama administration’s point man in Ukraine, his son was on the board of a major Ukrainian energy company that came under scrutiny for alleged corruption.

When he asked Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails. Donald Trump encouraged Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s “missing” emails from her tenure as secretary of state. “Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he said. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let's see if that happens. That will be next. Yes, sir.”

When he said he’d shut down the government over the border wall. In a combative Oval Office meeting that previewed what a divided government may look like, President Trump sparred with Democratic leaders and said he’d be “proud” to shut down the government later this month unless Congress provides taxpayer money to build his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

When told NBC News he fired the F.B.I. Director over the Russia investigation. Trump fired Comey on May 9, 2017, a move that Comey said later was aimed at undercutting the probe. The Trump administration said at the time of Comey’s dismissal that the president had acted on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and No. 2 Justice Department official Rod Rosenstein.

President Trump made the remark during an exclusive interview with ABC News over the course of two days, wherein Stephanopoulos joined the president on a visit to Iowa and back to Washington for a day inside the White House.

Brut.