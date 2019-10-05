5 Times President Trump Just Admitted It
President Trump has a habit of admitting to the very thing he's being scrutinized over — right on national TV.
When he suggested foreign governments like China and Ukraine should investigate Joe Biden. In a July 25 call, Trump asked new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate the Bidens’ activities in the Ukraine in the mid-2010s. While Biden was the Obama administration’s point man in Ukraine, his son was on the board of a major Ukrainian energy company that came under scrutiny for alleged corruption.
When he asked Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails. Donald Trump encouraged Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s “missing” emails from her tenure as secretary of state. “Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he said. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let's see if that happens. That will be next. Yes, sir.”
When he said he’d shut down the government over the border wall. In a combative Oval Office meeting that previewed what a divided government may look like, President Trump sparred with Democratic leaders and said he’d be “proud” to shut down the government later this month unless Congress provides taxpayer money to build his long-promised border wall with Mexico.
When told NBC News he fired the F.B.I. Director over the Russia investigation. Trump fired Comey on May 9, 2017, a move that Comey said later was aimed at undercutting the probe. The Trump administration said at the time of Comey’s dismissal that the president had acted on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and No. 2 Justice Department official Rod Rosenstein.
When he told ABC News that he'd happily accept foreign campaign dirt. President Trump made the remark during an exclusive interview with ABC News over the course of two days, wherein Stephanopoulos joined the president on a visit to Iowa and back to Washington for a day inside the White House.
444 comments
Dustin M.10/31/2019 23:55
https://youtu.be/j0uCrA7ePno
Ron R.10/31/2019 22:59
So the real question is whats wrong with the world's 2 biggest super powers being allies and friends?????
Alfred R.10/31/2019 21:58
Dt gave the Russian a big reward handing them a foot hold in in Syria.
Sara S.10/31/2019 17:41
They found them,and guess what?????
Veronica V.10/31/2019 17:36
🤮
Rose A.10/31/2019 16:29
Omg shut up!! The red tsunami is coming!
Frank P.10/31/2019 15:13
TRUMP VERY CORRUPT LYING DISHONEST NO GOOD GUY.
Joe B.10/31/2019 14:59
Impeach!!!
Damyn P.10/31/2019 13:42
still yalls president
Chuck K.10/31/2019 13:00
You mean rewarded mightily by your corrupt coward bone spurs president Hitler the twirler...
David P.10/31/2019 12:35
God bless our President! KAGA 2020!
Jeanne J.10/31/2019 11:28
There was an impeachment plan in the making as soon as he got elected. He's doing what we elected him to do.
Josh B.10/31/2019 11:21
You mf’s are so stupid. Get off his nutz you fucn haters.
Hayward H.10/31/2019 10:16
I have no problem with it! Trump 2020!
Said K.10/31/2019 04:18
I'm way behind. I do not know what to say.
David O.10/31/2019 03:23
Great president
Eugene H.10/31/2019 02:03
He won't be asked any Questions....just told to Watch the Movie he's Starring in....good luck with that Donald!!!! LMAO!!
Brandon R.10/31/2019 01:46
This is just dumb and a waste of time to watch.
Dante d.10/30/2019 22:11
Whoever produce this seems very perfect and does not even make even one mistake but overflowing with it correct yourself before correcting the president elect whom you politically hate.
Jack S.10/30/2019 21:57
Turns out - Pelosi is a Corporate Pirate 🏴☠️