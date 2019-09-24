5 Times Trump Has Faced Impeachment Threats

Push for impeachment grows

5 times President Trump has been hit with calls for impeachment.

In 2019, after allegedly seeking election help from Ukraine, via a probe into Joe Biden's son. A months-long campaign by President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to reportedly pressure the Ukraine government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 election, related to a “series of events” including a phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

When the Mueller Report dropped. Trump frequently derided the matter as a "witch hunt," but Mueller's probe swept up several members of Trump's orbit for matters unrelated to Russian election interference, including his former lawyer Michael Cohen and ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Both men are now serving prison sentences for various financial crimes.

When he sided with Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence about Russian election meddling. President Trump stood next to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on and publicly challenged the conclusion of his own intelligence agencies that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

After his infamous “go back” tweet aimed at freshmen House Democrats. In apolitical repudiation, the Democratic-led House voted to condemn President Donald Trump’s “racist comments” against four congresswomen of color. [Tweet: @realDonaldTrump: Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.]

When he fired FBI Director James Comey. Comey had been criticized in 2016 for his handling of the FBI's investigation of the Hillary Clinton email controversy and in 2017 for the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections as it related to possible collusion with the 2016 Donald Trump campaign.

[Tweet: @JulianCastro: Donald Trump is a criminal. He must be impeached immediately.]

Brut.