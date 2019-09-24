5 Times Trump Has Faced Impeachment Threats
Democrats have now been calling for President Trump's impeachment for years...
Push for impeachment grows
5 times President Trump has been hit with calls for impeachment.
In 2019, after allegedly seeking election help from Ukraine, via a probe into Joe Biden's son. A months-long campaign by President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to reportedly pressure the Ukraine government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 election, related to a “series of events” including a phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
When the Mueller Report dropped. Trump frequently derided the matter as a "witch hunt," but Mueller's probe swept up several members of Trump's orbit for matters unrelated to Russian election interference, including his former lawyer Michael Cohen and ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Both men are now serving prison sentences for various financial crimes.
When he sided with Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence about Russian election meddling. President Trump stood next to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on and publicly challenged the conclusion of his own intelligence agencies that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
After his infamous “go back” tweet aimed at freshmen House Democrats. In apolitical repudiation, the Democratic-led House voted to condemn President Donald Trump’s “racist comments” against four congresswomen of color. [Tweet: @realDonaldTrump: Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.]
When he fired FBI Director James Comey. Comey had been criticized in 2016 for his handling of the FBI's investigation of the Hillary Clinton email controversy and in 2017 for the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections as it related to possible collusion with the 2016 Donald Trump campaign.
[Tweet: @JulianCastro: Donald Trump is a criminal. He must be impeached immediately.]
Brut.
- 126.7k
- 839
- 396
305 comments
Tony B.11/01/2019 00:11
He's a clown
Aaron C.10/31/2019 16:59
Trump 2020 if not he will still LOOK BACK AND SMILE AT YOU ....
Kenny G.10/31/2019 12:07
Bottom line is Hillary lost and they still are pitching a hissy fit. They just cant get over it.🤣🤣😂😂👏👏
Laura K.10/31/2019 11:18
And it goes nowhere. Everytime. Get over it. It's okay for you to be wrong!
Michael J.10/29/2019 11:28
Another power grab to overthrow the Republic. You suck
RicoandGinny C.10/29/2019 03:33
Trump 2020
Oscar M.10/29/2019 01:00
Everybody hating on this guy but we be getting that tax cut tho right let’s have another dush bag raise it
Martin M.10/28/2019 14:07
Democratic President Bill Clinton signed the Investigate and eliminate corruption in Ukraine International Agreement.
Martin M.10/28/2019 14:03
Military should arrest and charge and put on trial seditionist's ,these people should be on trial for sedition.
Ray F.10/28/2019 12:40
Better start your impeachment of trump jr now. 🖕🖕
Chris G.10/28/2019 11:48
Why is this even on my page? I never liked this trash. If Obama wasn't impeached for his treasonous crimes how do any of you expect Trump to be impeached over lies? If it were true or proven it would be done. Every Republican POTUS has had Democrats attempt to impeach them for God knows how long. It's a crock. Get over it. Trump is and will be your prez for the next 4 years
Chris G.10/28/2019 11:44
Trump 2020. These liberals are liars.
Louis G.10/28/2019 01:05
Why they haven’t is beyond me
Chris H.10/27/2019 22:40
TRUUUUUUMMMMPPPP.... TRAIN.... is a rolling.... he’s going to win another term... and it’s going to be even better... to see the Liberal media loose their minds.. going to be hard to see my Liberal Brothers and Sisters looose their minds... but I’m ... there will be no impeachment... only victory... 2020... TRUMP... 💙
Robert S.10/27/2019 20:26
Great way to WASTE TAX PAYERS FUNDS that would go to good and useful programs and efforts!!
Gary C.10/27/2019 17:34
How's that working for y'all?
John T.10/27/2019 16:56
Chump for Jail 2020!!
Theartist R.10/27/2019 04:34
In 1776 we RAMMED THE RAMPARTS and oever took the AIRPORT'S.....SAITHa stable geniuses
Cravin M.10/27/2019 02:32
Democrats have tried to impeach every Republican President since the 1940's Democrat is a mental health illness
Maria G.10/26/2019 21:49
Can the tan be any more faker 😂😂😂