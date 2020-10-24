back

5 times Trump's statements were dubbed jokes

Donald Trump: *makes controversial statement.* White House staff: "It was a joke."

10/24/2020 4:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:17

    5 times Trump's statements were dubbed jokes

  2. 6:40

    Brut interview: Mary Trump on why her uncle is dangerous

  3. 7:05

    The life of Rudy Giuliani

  4. 1:22

    Highlights of the final presidential debate

  5. 1:53

    Biden vs. Trump on undocumented immigrants

  6. 3:35

    How to moderate the presidential debates, according to a debate coach

33 comments

  • Thierry N.
    22 minutes

    Missed it... should have ended with the video of him CONFIRMING that he « Never Kids » (around)...

  • Karla S.
    27 minutes

    This president could not even define "satire".

  • Paul W.
    35 minutes

    Yet Trump always says “I don’t joke”.....

  • Jennifer W.
    36 minutes

    Jokes should be left to comedians or Trump may be thought of as a sexist, racist, stupid, deceitful fool. And his lackies as nothing more than people willing to risk their country for a few dollars. That couldn't happen could it?

  • Myron P.
    an hour

    Lara’s right.. those rallies are just a fun, light atmosphere where people are free to just hate and be racist and threaten people without worrying about “political correctness” and “truth”

  • Craye L.
    an hour

    We need more humor in this world. And less double standards.

  • Vince D.
    an hour

    Obviously these losers are short on comedy, much like their loser in charge.

  • JJ B.
    an hour

    Trump and Obama went to the same barber shop at the same time. Each got their haircut and shave, the barber was careful not to speak the entire time, he didn't want chaos breaking out. At the end of the shave the barber asked trump if he wanted aftershave. trump said, "no way. If I come home smelling like that, my wife will think I was at the whorehouse." The barber turned to Obama, and asked the same. His reply, "sure, my wife has no idea what the inside of a whorehouse smells like."

  • Nala O.
    an hour

    sounds all too familiar

  • Sherri B.
    an hour

    I think you are a JOKE

  • Coalie I.
    an hour

    🙄🤮

  • Theresa F.
    an hour

    I can’t see no joke alll is clear and said

  • Bernard O.
    an hour

    This WH staff is a joke !!

  • Ken T.
    an hour

    Telling police how Not to do their jobs?

  • Larry R.
    an hour

    #45 will go away..but let's not forget those that enabled him. We see you.

  • Virgilio C.
    2 hours

    Trump destroyed a great America. He must be removed.

  • Sissy H.
    2 hours

    They are trying to walk back cruel and inhuman things trump said. He said it, he meant it, not joking at all.

  • Bill A.
    2 hours

    Not a shred of integrity in the entire administration

  • Terence P.
    2 hours

    I suppose they are collating their resumes

  • Diane R.
    2 hours

    Do they know how foolish they look? Meaning they look foolish most of the time!!!!no self respect at all!!!!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.