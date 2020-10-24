back
5 times Trump's statements were dubbed jokes
Donald Trump: *makes controversial statement.* White House staff: "It was a joke."
10/24/2020 4:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:17
5 times Trump's statements were dubbed jokes
- 6:40
Brut interview: Mary Trump on why her uncle is dangerous
- 7:05
The life of Rudy Giuliani
- 1:22
Highlights of the final presidential debate
- 1:53
Biden vs. Trump on undocumented immigrants
- 3:35
How to moderate the presidential debates, according to a debate coach
33 comments
Thierry N.22 minutes
Missed it... should have ended with the video of him CONFIRMING that he « Never Kids » (around)...
Karla S.27 minutes
This president could not even define "satire".
Paul W.35 minutes
Yet Trump always says “I don’t joke”.....
Jennifer W.36 minutes
Jokes should be left to comedians or Trump may be thought of as a sexist, racist, stupid, deceitful fool. And his lackies as nothing more than people willing to risk their country for a few dollars. That couldn't happen could it?
Myron P.an hour
Lara’s right.. those rallies are just a fun, light atmosphere where people are free to just hate and be racist and threaten people without worrying about “political correctness” and “truth”
Craye L.an hour
We need more humor in this world. And less double standards.
Vince D.an hour
Obviously these losers are short on comedy, much like their loser in charge.
JJ B.an hour
Trump and Obama went to the same barber shop at the same time. Each got their haircut and shave, the barber was careful not to speak the entire time, he didn't want chaos breaking out. At the end of the shave the barber asked trump if he wanted aftershave. trump said, "no way. If I come home smelling like that, my wife will think I was at the whorehouse." The barber turned to Obama, and asked the same. His reply, "sure, my wife has no idea what the inside of a whorehouse smells like."
Nala O.an hour
sounds all too familiar
Sherri B.an hour
I think you are a JOKE
Coalie I.an hour
🙄🤮
Theresa F.an hour
I can’t see no joke alll is clear and said
Bernard O.an hour
This WH staff is a joke !!
Ken T.an hour
Telling police how Not to do their jobs?
Larry R.an hour
#45 will go away..but let's not forget those that enabled him. We see you.
Virgilio C.2 hours
Trump destroyed a great America. He must be removed.
Sissy H.2 hours
They are trying to walk back cruel and inhuman things trump said. He said it, he meant it, not joking at all.
Bill A.2 hours
Not a shred of integrity in the entire administration
Terence P.2 hours
I suppose they are collating their resumes
Diane R.2 hours
Do they know how foolish they look? Meaning they look foolish most of the time!!!!no self respect at all!!!!