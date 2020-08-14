back
5 U.S. presidents with foreign-born parents
Kamala Harris isn't the first vice presidential candidate with foreign-born parents. Here are 5 presidents and vice presidents whose parents weren't born on U.S. soil.
08/14/2020 7:44 PMupdated: 08/14/2020 7:46 PM
- New
4 comments
Nour S.10 minutes
Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger
Elaine S.11 minutes
lies lies lies and more lies
Paul C.11 minutes
He just doesn’t stop with his childish remarks.
Mansour T.14 minutes
Snake in human skin.