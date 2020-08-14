back

5 U.S. presidents with foreign-born parents

Kamala Harris isn't the first vice presidential candidate with foreign-born parents. Here are 5 presidents and vice presidents whose parents weren't born on U.S. soil.

08/14/2020 7:44 PMupdated: 08/14/2020 7:46 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:14

    5 U.S. presidents with foreign-born parents

  2. 4:05

    Brazil: Fighting Amazon fires, deforestation, and Covid-19

  3. 5:06

    The history of "MAGA"

  4. 9:15

    The life of Jacinda Ardern

  5. 8:21

    The life of Kamala Harris

  6. 0:55

    Trump VS Obama, the (virtual) debate on immigration

4 comments

  • Nour S.
    10 minutes

    Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger

  • Elaine S.
    11 minutes

    lies lies lies and more lies

  • Paul C.
    11 minutes

    He just doesn’t stop with his childish remarks.

  • Mansour T.
    14 minutes

    Snake in human skin.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.