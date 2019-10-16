5 Ways 2020 Democrats Avoid Debate Questions

Tips on how to do it too

TIP #1

Stamp effect on the #1 Keep the focus on President Trump. From the outset of his campaign, Biden -- one of the Democratic frontrunners -- has focused his energies on criticizing Trump as well the other candidates on the stage. Whatever hostility there is between the two may have intensified after President Trump took aim at both the former vice president and his son's business dealings.

TIP #2

Discredit the question. What suited candidate Trump’s needs in 2016 was a type of engagement that eviscerated opponents on the debate stage by assigning high-profile Republicans nicknames meant to demean and discredit. Who can forget Lying Ted, Low-Energy Jeb or Little Marco?

TIP #3

Answer a question that wasn't asked. Joe Biden, who said in his answer to the impeachment question that the House has “no choice” but to move forward, brushed aside a subsequent question from Anderson Cooper, of CNN, about his son’s business by saying, “Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong.” Pressed for details—Hunter had been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to sit on the board of a Ukrainian gas company—Biden added, “My son’s statement speaks for itself.”

TIP #4

Just change the question entirely - With the United States heading into one of the most important and divisive elections in its history, as the nation wrestles with challenges like climate change, health care costs and immigration, the final question at the 4th Democratic primary debate in 2019 centered on comedian-turned-talk-show-host Ellen DeGeneres.

TIP #5

Stall by thanking everybody possible - When in doubt, just say thank you. There is no downside. Are the candidates honestly worried about showing too much gratitude to the possible voters?

Brut.