5 Ways Rich People Get Their Kids Into College

Here are 5 ways wealthy people with underperforming kids\nget them into college.
N.K. J.03/31/2019 18:52
oh u wanna talk about RaGa
Skrlt A.03/30/2019 01:52
So, someone donated some millions to the school so school open a new building, hire a new teachers, bought a new materials and such and I must be angry about it because they took some guy/girl with said millions? I really don't think I will compete with said guy for a same work position, so why should I be mad?
LalnunSanga C.03/29/2019 01:35
Money is Power, Power is Money!
Matthew B.03/27/2019 10:52
Real talk. Truth
Cyril R.03/26/2019 13:05
Toni Gayle Go
Keshav G.03/26/2019 06:59
🤣🤣🤣
Renee R.03/24/2019 17:00
Pretty accurate!!
Haleem N.03/24/2019 09:20
Haaa..then you should not blame or mock 3rd world countries for doing the same there...😂😂😂...and now it seems that higher education is only for the filthy wealthy. .those hardworking students burning midnight oil are no more fit for admission..just saying...👀👹👀
Debra D.03/23/2019 19:47
Amanda Dzwairo
Kyle C.03/23/2019 13:40
I love this sponsored ad because it points to people like aunt Becky and their bribery of college officials to get their underperforming children into elite university's.
Ismael A.03/19/2019 10:23
Kushner? Is underperformer?
Phyl L.03/18/2019 18:15
I would do this and more for my child, any parent with the means would have done this for their child. There are more serious issues to address. This is a smokescreen.
Ben W.03/16/2019 08:16
sure but the real issue is those dummy rich twats still rely on Chinese and Indian immigrants to head the top university new grad jobs, America you're being kicked out of the top spot and there anet nothing you can do... Go Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran etc New silk road baby westerners going to suck eggs
Frank L.03/16/2019 02:03
Shocking news. Wealthy do wat they want lol
Cindy S.03/16/2019 01:56
How is this any different from what the government does with and for all the lobbiest and big pharmacy???,!
Guadalupe J.03/15/2019 21:54
White privilege or that of Money. We have countless deserving and with great potential; minorities and people of color seeking a better education. But because of lack of finances or their ethnicity, they wind up as cheap labor.
Korey C.03/15/2019 20:29
I love how you scabs attack 2 Republicans when this entire elitist monarchy are full of liberal Hollywood asswads
Brut03/15/2019 15:39
