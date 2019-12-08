5 Ways Trump Deals With Hurt Feelings

A sensitive soul

Ditching the meeting

After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with other world leaders appeared to mock him at a NATO summit. Trump slammed the Canadian PM and left London for Washington.

Slam the attacker

Donald Trump has dismissed Jimmy Carter’s swipe at the legitimacy of his presidency, calling it nothing more than a “Democrat talking point” while offering his own digs at the 94-year-old former president.

Claiming his virtues

Congressional Democrats walked out of a White House meeting on Syria, claiming President Donald Trump was demeaning to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi said Trump was “shaken up” by having lost most Republicans in a vote condemning Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, “What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say," Pelosi said. Hours later, in a series of tweets attacking her, Trump said it was Pelosi who had an "unhinged meltdown." In another tweet, Trump claimed Pelosi "needs help fast," adding, "Pray for her, she is a very sick person!"

Blaming the audience

Jeb Bush bore into Trump’s knowledge and readiness to confront national security threats, noting that Trump had made positive remarks about Russia’s role in fighting the Islamic State in Syria. Trump drew more boos by attacking a South Carolina Republican, Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a Bush ally. Trump dismissed the catcalls from the audience by saying they were from Bush supporters, donors and Washington insiders. “I tell the truth, lobbyists,” Trump said.

Kicking back the insult

Thrusting himself into the heated American presidential campaign, Pope Francis has declared that Donald Trump is “not Christian”for wanting to address illegal immigration only by building a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump fired back ferociously, saying it was “disgraceful” for a religious leader to question a person’s faith.

