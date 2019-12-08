back

5 Ways Trump Deals With Hurt Feelings

Insults… Leaving the meeting… Slamming the attacker. These are some of the ways President Trump copes.

A sensitive soul

Ditching the meeting

After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with other world leaders appeared to mock him at a NATO summit. Trump slammed the Canadian PM and left London for Washington.

Slam the attacker

Donald Trump has dismissed Jimmy Carter’s swipe at the legitimacy of his presidency, calling it nothing more than a “Democrat talking point” while offering his own digs at the 94-year-old former president.

Claiming his virtues

Congressional Democrats walked out of a White House meeting on Syria, claiming President Donald Trump was demeaning to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi said Trump was “shaken up” by having lost most Republicans in a vote condemning Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, “What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say," Pelosi said. Hours later, in a series of tweets attacking her, Trump said it was Pelosi who had an "unhinged meltdown." In another tweet, Trump claimed Pelosi "needs help fast," adding, "Pray for her, she is a very sick person!"

Blaming the audience

Jeb Bush bore into Trump’s knowledge and readiness to confront national security threats, noting that Trump had made positive remarks about Russia’s role in fighting the Islamic State in Syria. Trump drew more boos by attacking a South Carolina Republican, Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a Bush ally. Trump dismissed the catcalls from the audience by saying they were from Bush supporters, donors and Washington insiders. “I tell the truth, lobbyists,” Trump said.

Kicking back the insult

Thrusting himself into the heated American presidential campaign, Pope Francis has declared that Donald Trump is “not Christian”for wanting to address illegal immigration only by building a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump fired back ferociously, saying it was “disgraceful” for a religious leader to question a person’s faith.

Brut.

12/08/2019 11:19 AM
  • 60.6k
  • 329

Politics

250 comments

  • Johnny V.
    3 hours

    He’s a joke

  • Bruce O.
    4 hours

    Im sure we need a thick skinned President with all these snowflake wackjobs trying to destroy our nation and making the working tax payers make them rich Trump 2020

  • Shelby M.
    5 hours

    Really? Have you been watching the Dems at work????

  • Travis B.
    6 hours

    Trump 2020

  • Josh C.
    16 hours

    The politicians feed on all of you dividing yourselves. You all feed the problem. There is no blame, there is no responsibility. They are feeding you nonsense from a trough and you are lapping it up. Take a step back and see the whole picture. Sheep

  • Dan B.
    19 hours

    Oh like the left doesn’t do this.

  • Rick W.
    19 hours

    And?

  • Darrin N.
    19 hours

    Well, Carter IS a nice man, and was NOT a good president.

  • Neil A.
    20 hours

    Exterminate all these filthy Democrat animals Mr President

  • Jason M.
    20 hours

    Trump 2020

  • Jeannie M.
    20 hours

    Trump 2020..

  • Rick F.
    a day

    Not sure how this got on my wall but I’m for President Trump 100%

  • Lana M.
    a day

    He ran home with his orange tail between his legs. We’re hoping someone over there would keep him.

  • David E.
    a day

    POS puke!

  • Bernardo A.
    a day

    Trump belong to Russia!!! Mark my words .Putin is trump king

  • Jay B.
    a day

    Finally a man with a back bone Trump 2020!!!

  • Tomas R.
    a day

    This man is worse than garbage thank God for the Democrats to impeach now let's see what the Senate does

  • Lorraine M.
    a day

    Cry cry baby cry baby😂😂😂😂

  • Joseph T.
    a day

    Those are some of the ways that all humans cope, but ..... that would make Trump... human...

  • Steven J.
    a day

    The Democratic Party should be ashamed! The FBI on the FISA reports ASHAMED!! Their actions Deplorable!! When you point your finger you got three pointing back at you remember that Democrats!!