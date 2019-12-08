5 Ways Trump Deals With Hurt Feelings
Insults… Leaving the meeting… Slamming the attacker. These are some of the ways President Trump copes.
A sensitive soul
Ditching the meeting
After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with other world leaders appeared to mock him at a NATO summit. Trump slammed the Canadian PM and left London for Washington.
Slam the attacker
Donald Trump has dismissed Jimmy Carter’s swipe at the legitimacy of his presidency, calling it nothing more than a “Democrat talking point” while offering his own digs at the 94-year-old former president.
Claiming his virtues
Congressional Democrats walked out of a White House meeting on Syria, claiming President Donald Trump was demeaning to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi said Trump was “shaken up” by having lost most Republicans in a vote condemning Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, “What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say," Pelosi said. Hours later, in a series of tweets attacking her, Trump said it was Pelosi who had an "unhinged meltdown." In another tweet, Trump claimed Pelosi "needs help fast," adding, "Pray for her, she is a very sick person!"
Blaming the audience
Jeb Bush bore into Trump’s knowledge and readiness to confront national security threats, noting that Trump had made positive remarks about Russia’s role in fighting the Islamic State in Syria. Trump drew more boos by attacking a South Carolina Republican, Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a Bush ally. Trump dismissed the catcalls from the audience by saying they were from Bush supporters, donors and Washington insiders. “I tell the truth, lobbyists,” Trump said.
Kicking back the insult
Thrusting himself into the heated American presidential campaign, Pope Francis has declared that Donald Trump is “not Christian”for wanting to address illegal immigration only by building a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump fired back ferociously, saying it was “disgraceful” for a religious leader to question a person’s faith.
Johnny V.3 hours
He’s a joke
Bruce O.4 hours
Im sure we need a thick skinned President with all these snowflake wackjobs trying to destroy our nation and making the working tax payers make them rich Trump 2020
Shelby M.5 hours
Really? Have you been watching the Dems at work????
Travis B.6 hours
Trump 2020
Josh C.16 hours
The politicians feed on all of you dividing yourselves. You all feed the problem. There is no blame, there is no responsibility. They are feeding you nonsense from a trough and you are lapping it up. Take a step back and see the whole picture. Sheep
Dan B.19 hours
Oh like the left doesn’t do this.
Rick W.19 hours
And?
Darrin N.19 hours
Well, Carter IS a nice man, and was NOT a good president.
Neil A.20 hours
Exterminate all these filthy Democrat animals Mr President
Jason M.20 hours
Trump 2020
Jeannie M.20 hours
Trump 2020..
Rick F.a day
Not sure how this got on my wall but I’m for President Trump 100%
Lana M.a day
He ran home with his orange tail between his legs. We’re hoping someone over there would keep him.
David E.a day
POS puke!
Bernardo A.a day
Trump belong to Russia!!! Mark my words .Putin is trump king
Jay B.a day
Finally a man with a back bone Trump 2020!!!
Tomas R.a day
This man is worse than garbage thank God for the Democrats to impeach now let's see what the Senate does
Lorraine M.a day
Cry cry baby cry baby😂😂😂😂
Joseph T.a day
Those are some of the ways that all humans cope, but ..... that would make Trump... human...
Steven J.a day
The Democratic Party should be ashamed! The FBI on the FISA reports ASHAMED!! Their actions Deplorable!! When you point your finger you got three pointing back at you remember that Democrats!!