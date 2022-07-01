5 WTF claims about reproductive health
"I trust women to control the intake of semen." Five times conservative politicians got reproductive health very, very wrong.
US Rep. calls Roe decision a 'victory for white life'
Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill) is facing a primary election on June 28th. A spokesperson for her campaign said she misspoke. #election #Illinois #politics #news #fyp
7 simple questions on the abortion pill
How is the abortion pill different from Plan B? Are there age limits to take it? As the F.D.A. makes it available by mail, here are 7 simple questions about the abortion pill answered by a gynecologist. ANSIRH
Simple questions on imposter syndrome
"What if this was just luck? What if I'm found as, like, a fraud? What if I'm not good enough?" Simple questions on impostor syndrome, answered by an expert.
AOC addresses abortion rights rally
"I was raped while I was living here in New York City." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her personal experience at an abortion rights rally ...
What these justices said about Roe v. Wade at their the confirmation hearings
Brett Kavanaugh in 2018: "I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade." Kavanaugh in 2022: *set to overturn Roe v. Wade*
“I had an abortion because ...”
“Because I was assaulted.” “Because I was too young to have a baby.” “Because I wanted to.” They all chose to have an abortion and fight for everyone’s right to do the same. Here’s why ...
Art that shows what schizophrenia feels like
"Schizophrenia feels like there's always a ghost around you." Schizophrenia is one of the most stigmatized mental illnesses. Here's how artist and animator @xoradmagical is helping people understand the disorder ...
Is birth control for men finally on the way?
Birth control has mainly fallen under the responsibility of women, but that could change — soon.
AOC on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: "Who does this protect?"
"We stay, we fight, we push." After SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this message for her colleagues from across the aisle …
"The hypocrisy is raging." Nancy Pelosi on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Nancy Pelosi called the SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade a "slap in the face to women."