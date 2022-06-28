50 migrants found dead in San Antonio tractor-trailer
50 migrants were found dead in an overheated tractor-trailer in San Antonio. #news
You will like also
50 migrants found dead in San Antonio tractor-trailer
50 migrants were found dead in an overheated tractor-trailer in San Antonio. #news
The battlefields in front of Texas abortion clinics
This abortion clinic is the last one standing on the Texas-Mexico border ... and it is just across the street from an anti-abortion center. @maya.cueva.5 @OnTheDivideMovie #OnTheDivide
How Ukrainian-American immigrants are fighting against Russia
When the Russian invasion began, these Ukrainians in New York City found a way to help their families back home ... Shipping everything from military supplies to baby formula. Donation for Ukraine Page
Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares emotional updates from Ukraine
"Dancing With The Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was filming in Kyiv, Ukraine when the Russian invasion began. He's been sharing updates of the situation on his Instagram ...
The refugees who shared a hotel with Novak Djokovic
"We don't get that much attention, like Mr. Djokovic gets." They have been detained for nearly a decade, and were in the same Melbourne hotel as tennis star Novak Djokovic. But unlike him, these refugees are not getting any media attention ... Brut spoke to Adnan Choopani about his experience.
The Haitian migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border
These images of U.S. border patrol agents on horseback chasing Haitian migrants along the Rio Grande have sparked outrage. This is how the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border unfolded ...
Filmmaker calls attention to deportation of immigrant adoptees in the U.S.
Decades after being adopted by American parents, thousands risk deportation because of an oversight in their paperwork. In his film "Blue Bayou," actor and director Justin Chon looks at the human impact of this legislative loophole ...
Uber driver tells assault story
After being attacked by maskless passengers, Uber driver Subhakar Khadka fears the consequences if incidents likes these aren't caught on camera...
This Syrian refugee turned rescue swimmer is facing jail time
"We were put in prison because we decided to save lives when the governments of Europe and the world failed to do so." This Syrian refugee almost died making her swim to freedom now she's facing a prison sentence for rescuing others trying to do the same.
TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing
Wearing your culture with pride. This TikToker turned the #hotseatchallenge into a way to show your heritage to the world.
The Migrant Kitchen provides jobs for immigrants during the pandemic
This catering company provides jobs to immigrants who lost their livelihoods during the pandemic. Together they make thousands of meals a day for health care workers and people who are food insecure. This is the Migrant Kitchen.