6 Projects Losing Funding for the Border Wall

Here's What's Losing Funding for the Border Wall

$3.6 billion in military spending is being diverted by the Trump Administration to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Here are 6 projects that will be defunded…

A daycare center at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. $13,000,000. A Cyber Operations Facility at Joint Base Langley–Eustis in Virginia. A Pentagon official said in a briefing that the department was given a “lawful order” by Trump to divert the funds. She said the Pentagon is working closely with Congress and its allies abroad to find funding to replace money diverted for the wall, but that there are not any guarantees that those funds will come.

A new middle school in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Trump confirmed to reporters in the Oval Office that Esper has spoken with members of Congress to let them know of his decision and how it would impact their states or districts.

Construction projects at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The elite Army academy in upstate New York is one of 127 military facilities across the country and the world that is scrapping construction projects to redirect funds toward construction of the behemoth border barrier that President Trump used to promise Mexico would pay for, according to Defense Department materials provided to Congress.

A fire rescue station at Florida’s Tyndall Air Force Base, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018. U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced Wednesday that $3.6 billion appropriated for military construction projects will be put on hold to pay for 175 miles of a border wall after the president failed to get funding from Congress.

Construction projects for buildings in Puerto Rico damaged by Hurricane Maria. A senior Defense official downplayed the potential impact of the move and noted that most of the projects on the island — which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017 — weren't slated to begin work until Sept. 2020 at the earliest.

The diversions also hit 23 states, with New York and New Mexico— both represented by Democrats— taking the brunt of the misfortune.

Brut.