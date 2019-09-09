6 Projects Losing Funding for the Border Wall
Didn't President Trump say Mexico would pay for that? Here are six government projects that will lose funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. 🤔
Here's What's Losing Funding for the Border Wall
$3.6 billion in military spending is being diverted by the Trump Administration to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Here are 6 projects that will be defunded…
A daycare center at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. $13,000,000. A Cyber Operations Facility at Joint Base Langley–Eustis in Virginia. A Pentagon official said in a briefing that the department was given a “lawful order” by Trump to divert the funds. She said the Pentagon is working closely with Congress and its allies abroad to find funding to replace money diverted for the wall, but that there are not any guarantees that those funds will come.
A new middle school in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Trump confirmed to reporters in the Oval Office that Esper has spoken with members of Congress to let them know of his decision and how it would impact their states or districts.
Construction projects at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The elite Army academy in upstate New York is one of 127 military facilities across the country and the world that is scrapping construction projects to redirect funds toward construction of the behemoth border barrier that President Trump used to promise Mexico would pay for, according to Defense Department materials provided to Congress.
A fire rescue station at Florida’s Tyndall Air Force Base, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018. U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced Wednesday that $3.6 billion appropriated for military construction projects will be put on hold to pay for 175 miles of a border wall after the president failed to get funding from Congress.
Construction projects for buildings in Puerto Rico damaged by Hurricane Maria. A senior Defense official downplayed the potential impact of the move and noted that most of the projects on the island — which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017 — weren't slated to begin work until Sept. 2020 at the earliest.
The diversions also hit 23 states, with New York and New Mexico— both represented by Democrats— taking the brunt of the misfortune.
164 comments
Michael S.10/01/2019 01:29
Border is number one!
James S.09/30/2019 18:54
It's funny how idiots want to use cities that have been destroyed by Democrats as a reason not to build the wall. Screw them cities. You got exactly what you voted for. Sh.t
Brad H.09/30/2019 18:17
What's your point ?
Jose G.09/30/2019 17:59
All he ever thinks about is the wall. The hell with everything else. I hope the Democrats do get rid of trump. He is the worst president the USA ever had.
Antonio A.09/30/2019 15:12
It still cheaper than have them all living here..
Ricky G.09/30/2019 10:18
Do it period!!!!
Tom O.09/30/2019 01:00
trump 2020
Omar C.09/29/2019 22:23
Sorry no more money
Kenneth P.09/28/2019 19:07
No wall
Cristian C.09/28/2019 17:38
Eres un pendejo yebarte a usa a la mierda ? No más votos para este pendejo
Mark S.09/28/2019 12:32
If we would stop giving the illegals free healthcare Free Housing money to live on money to bring their other relatives over here money for the lawyers to defend them to be here when they're illegal in here if we did that and took all you scumbags off free assistance that's capable of working that won't we could build two walls and build all the military stuff but you blind as Democrats can open your eyes you just want to give more more money to the lazy people that won't work or illegal people defend themselves against being here illegally think about that that's the stupidest thing I've ever seen get the people off the street in San Francisco first Detroit every major city stop funding illegals they'll stop coming pretty simple
Billy L.09/28/2019 12:24
We will get the money back,by not spending it on entitlements to Illegals
JSan G.09/28/2019 00:54
That DOTARD trump, he emanates stupidity and some people are enticed by it !!! Aka trumptards
Alan S.09/27/2019 23:31
wall will pay for itself
Joseph L.09/27/2019 22:30
All you Americans who hate our President will never see the Good he is doing for this country that Obama and Biden ran into the ground...! Housing market crashed, jobs were nowhere, stock market was worthless!! He and his policies and people helping him have turned this Great Country around and now we’re all doing better, From jobs to hourly rate and unemployment and natural resources, this country is number one!! America first!! And the DemoRats want him out!!!! In 2020, He will win again and keep doing what we elected him to do!!!! Thank you Mr President!!!!
Rudolfo H.09/27/2019 13:29
Yall should thank President Trump because without that wall we would never see Mexicans and Americans coming together as one😂😂 playing with each other along the border he did good bringing yall together
Cory F.09/27/2019 11:47
We needed the wall and strong military that's top priority
Ray S.09/27/2019 11:25
THIS IS A TRASH VIDEO! Yes. he diverted money to build the wall because he was cockblocked on every turn to try and get the money from Congress who thought more of sending billions in foreign aid to our enemies than caring for the safety and integrity of our own infrastructure. He would not have even had to address building a wall period had the wall been built already. Border Security has been addressed since Bill Clinton was in office and even a small section of fence was installed during his time. Each President since has addressed it and all have failed to do anything. Trump promised it and he is delivering! It is a shame that the money had to come from military spending but when the military stops paying thousands of dollars for coffee cups then maybe they will be able to better utilize the money they do have. REMEMBER PEOPLE! The ONLY reason that Trump took this money from the military is that Congress refused to not keep giving billions to countries that support terrorism and those responsible for 9/11, Benghazi, and so forth!
Marc M.09/26/2019 20:25
You WANTA talk about wasteful spending? Lmao! Look up the lefts track record. Give me a break!
John J.09/26/2019 18:04
400 million😥