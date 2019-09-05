6 Successful Protest Movements
It's not just the recent Hong Kong demonstrators who've found success in direct action. At Stonewall, in Montgomery, in India and elsewhere, protest movements have worked.
6 protest movements where demonstrators actually got what they were after
- The 2019 Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
After months of protests over a bill would allow detention and extradition to mainland China and Taiwan, the government agreed to protesters biggest demand. The Government will formally withdraw the Bill in order to fully allay public concerns.
- The Montgomery Bus Boycott
Beginning with the arrest of Rosa Parks in 1955, the Montgomery Bus Boycott was a civil rights protest against racially segregated busses in Alabama. For over a year, black residents in Montgomery refused to take the city bus. The protest led up to a 1956 Supreme Court decision declaring segregation on public transit unconstitutional.
- The Stonewall Riots
On June 28, 1969, police raided Greenwich Village's The Stonewall Inn and arrested 13 people. Tensions escalated into riots and led to the mobilization of a nationwide movement dedicated to fighting for LGBTQ equality. The Pride Movement paved the way for marriage equality, LGBTQ representation in Congress, and at long last in 2019, an apology from the NYPD.
- Gandhi's Salt March
On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi led a 240-mile march from Sabermanti, India to the Arabian Sea. There, they extracted salt from the seawater in defiance of the British Salt Tax, which kept poor Indians in economic oppression. Nearly 60,000 people were arrested, including Gandhi, but the nonviolent movement eventually led to Indian independence in 1947.
- The Monday Demonstrations
Beginning on September 4, 1989 The Monday Demonstrations were a series of peaceful gatherings in East Germany protesting the Berlin Wall. The movement quickly swelled in popularity, turning out hundreds of thousands of demonstrators and resulting in the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989.
- The Women’s Suffrage Movement
The fight for women’s suffrage began with the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848. Figures like Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Carrie Chapman Catt led the movement through decades until women gained the right to vote in 1920.
Chris S.09/26/2019 04:46
What about Puerto Rico's summer rebellion?
7. (Summer 2019) Almost 1million marched took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico demanding the governor resign after several cases of corruption and the revealing of a chat containing threats of death, misogynist, homophobic & violent expressions against opposers and local journalist.
¿WHERE ITS PUERTO RICO?
Forgot rhe 2019 summer of rebelion in Puerto Rico.
Pense que Saldria la Manifestacion de , como una de las epicas....✊🏽🇵🇷
The dozens of young climate activists who gathered outside the United Nations to demonstrate for climate justice had a special guest: Greta Thunberg. This is what they told Brut about their movement to change the world.👇 8
You should include the People Power revolution of 1986 in the Philippines...that toppled the Marcos regime!
so mam why this is happen hk citizen wants only democracy why govt took so long to decide after all we all need that rights
Sometimes in your life, you will find the need to stand up and speak out for what you believe. To right a wrong. Don't be afraid to protest, to stand with others, to make yourself heard. It gives your life meaning. ❤️
Not a word about Baltic states trying to get out of Soviet's occupation... Sad