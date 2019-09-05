6 Successful Protest Movements

6 protest movements where demonstrators actually got what they were after

The 2019 Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests

After months of protests over a bill would allow detention and extradition to mainland China and Taiwan, the government agreed to protesters biggest demand. The Government will formally withdraw the Bill in order to fully allay public concerns.

The Montgomery Bus Boycott

Beginning with the arrest of Rosa Parks in 1955, the Montgomery Bus Boycott was a civil rights protest against racially segregated busses in Alabama. For over a year, black residents in Montgomery refused to take the city bus. The protest led up to a 1956 Supreme Court decision declaring segregation on public transit unconstitutional.

The Stonewall Riots

On June 28, 1969, police raided Greenwich Village's The Stonewall Inn and arrested 13 people. Tensions escalated into riots and led to the mobilization of a nationwide movement dedicated to fighting for LGBTQ equality. The Pride Movement paved the way for marriage equality, LGBTQ representation in Congress, and at long last in 2019, an apology from the NYPD.

Gandhi's Salt March

On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi led a 240-mile march from Sabermanti, India to the Arabian Sea. There, they extracted salt from the seawater in defiance of the British Salt Tax, which kept poor Indians in economic oppression. Nearly 60,000 people were arrested, including Gandhi, but the nonviolent movement eventually led to Indian independence in 1947.

The Monday Demonstrations

Beginning on September 4, 1989 The Monday Demonstrations were a series of peaceful gatherings in East Germany protesting the Berlin Wall. The movement quickly swelled in popularity, turning out hundreds of thousands of demonstrators and resulting in the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989.

The Women’s Suffrage Movement

The fight for women’s suffrage began with the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848. Figures like Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Carrie Chapman Catt led the movement through decades until women gained the right to vote in 1920.

