6 Times Women Politicians Called Out Sexism
These women politicians did not hesitate to call out sexist comments. 👏
How they dealt with sexist comments
This Spanish Eurodeputy's scathing response to the misogynistic tirade of a Polish Eurodeputy. In comments that quickly went viral, García-Pérez replied: “According to what you are saying … I would not have the right to be here. I think I have to defend European women to men like you.” European parliament rules require MEPs “not [to] resort to defamatory, racist or xenophobic language or behavior in parliamentary debates”.
Mitch McConnell cuts off Elizabeth Warren: Sen. Elizabeth Warren was manterrupted by leader Mitch McConnell, as she read a letter by Coretta Scott King, during confirmation hearings for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
A French senator who was referred to as a “nana” or “chick.” Described as "nana" by Bruno Sido, the Socialist Senator Laurence Rossignol simply replied: " You can repeat a little stronger what you just said, senator? " Laurence Rossignol then added: " You have won can this morning the palm of the misogynist beauf of this assembly!"
The Australian Prime Minister’s outrage over opposition leader Tony Abbott’s repeated sexist remarks. Julia Gillard's passionate and fierce attack on misogyny and sexism in Parliament, in which she accused Tony Abbott of a long history of both, was ''a bit rich'' coming from the person who was ''prepared to knife Kevin Rudd, but wasn't prepared to sack Peter Slipper'', according to the Opposition Leader.
An Italian senator who was told to “go back to the kitchen.” The invitation was addressed to Alessandra Maiorino. When the parliamentarian was attacked, she was intervening in general discussion on the security law decree.
A French council member's reaction to a sexist remark from Stéphane Ravier, a far-right city official. The environmentalist Lydia Frentzel was the victim of a sexist statement by Senator RN Stéphane Ravier during a stormy debate of the Marseille City Council. She filed a complaint against her elected, member of the party of Marine Le Pen.
166 comments
Anthony L.12/02/2019 18:48
A recurring theme with these broads - they're all socialist or "Greens" (aka communists). Make sure to mock them more thoroughly.
Sam C.12/01/2019 02:23
Who wants to live in a system where politicians argue about how much ANYBODY makes? This is the great fallacy of Socialism. What ANYBODY makes should not be at the whim of a politician.
Ivan I.12/01/2019 02:20
We need more women like them!
Heather F.12/01/2019 00:47
What she said...
Dick E.11/30/2019 21:59
Islam is right about women
Kevin C.11/30/2019 20:11
These women and all women today in the western world, have never experienced gender discrimination. Feminists are nothing more than a bitter, angry, mob. Demanding special consideration to themselves while demanding men be punished for not bowing to their radical demands of class superiority. They don't want equality, in fact they demand the opposite. That they be treated as the superior race while men are second class citizens with no rights. Feminism is fascism, plane and simple.
Hansen A.11/30/2019 19:33
Right on. Call out these idiot men.
Leevon C.11/30/2019 19:22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNNZM8PwD2k funny how they are "standing up for women in the EU" accept against the huge rape gangs primarily consisting of aggressive 3rd worlders.
Hank W.11/30/2019 18:14
The 1st guy was right on two outta three. The “less intelligent” remark was ridiculous.
Tim S.11/30/2019 15:21
Sounds more like name calling than calling out.
Ralph H.11/30/2019 13:34
Curious that these clips show it happening in European countries - not in the US. The democrats want US to be more like European countries....hmmm.
Nick L.11/30/2019 10:18
You won’t see this in a country controlled by Sharia Muslim law.
Kat L.11/30/2019 04:46
So stunning. So brave.
Andi R.11/30/2019 04:15
We birth you, HAVE SOME RESPECT!
Glen R.11/29/2019 22:11
Barefoot, pregnant, and hypocrites the lot of them.
Charlie J.11/29/2019 21:26
If you can't take the heat, stay in the kitchen.
Aaron H.11/29/2019 20:28
You can handle being called a chick but you think you can handle taking on the responsibility of leading thousands or even millions🙄? Better toughen up😁
Robin Z.11/29/2019 16:20
It is sad that we have not come farther on both racism and sexism.
Jay B.11/29/2019 14:07
Cackling hens.
Dash R.11/29/2019 13:37
These six ladies need to shut up and make me a sandwich...