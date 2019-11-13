6 Times Women Politicians Called Out Sexism

This Spanish Eurodeputy's scathing response to the misogynistic tirade of a Polish Eurodeputy. In comments that quickly went viral, García-Pérez replied: “According to what you are saying … I would not have the right to be here. I think I have to defend European women to men like you.” European parliament rules require MEPs “not [to] resort to defamatory, racist or xenophobic language or behavior in parliamentary debates”.

Mitch McConnell cuts off Elizabeth Warren: Sen. Elizabeth Warren was manterrupted by leader Mitch McConnell, as she read a letter by Coretta Scott King, during confirmation hearings for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

A French senator who was referred to as a “nana” or “chick.” Described as "nana" by Bruno Sido, the Socialist Senator Laurence Rossignol simply replied: " You can repeat a little stronger what you just said, senator? " Laurence Rossignol then added: " You have won can this morning the palm of the misogynist beauf of this assembly!"

The Australian Prime Minister’s outrage over opposition leader Tony Abbott’s repeated sexist remarks. Julia Gillard's passionate and fierce attack on misogyny and sexism in Parliament, in which she accused Tony Abbott of a long history of both, was ''a bit rich'' coming from the person who was ''prepared to knife Kevin Rudd, but wasn't prepared to sack Peter Slipper'', according to the Opposition Leader.

An Italian senator who was told to “go back to the kitchen.” The invitation was addressed to Alessandra Maiorino. When the parliamentarian was attacked, she was intervening in general discussion on the security law decree.