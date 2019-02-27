back
7 times Trump Flipped on Allies
Donald Trump's former attorney is now public enemy — number 7? As he prepares to tell all about his time representing the president, Michael Cohen joins a chorus of ex-staffers and allies to feel Trump's wrath.
02/27/2019 3:07 PMupdated: 02/27/2019 3:22 PM
57 comments
Dre B.03/03/2019 02:51
They need to go ahead and throw that clown in prison so he can be booty raped for the rest of his days.
Edith D.03/01/2019 16:19
If it wasn’t true I would think it was a comedy. Like SNL
Rajeev K.03/01/2019 06:31
Dont ruin the life of poor BLooch in pakistan
Wayne B.03/01/2019 06:07
A new low? Nothing wrong with making peace with a country that is considered an enemy. Or we can go back to worrying about missile launches.
Kelos R.03/01/2019 03:41
This is not funny our president is sick with Alzheimers he's very sick😭😭😭😭
William B.03/01/2019 03:15
I wonder how many people here watched and really listened to the entire Cohen testimony. 😂 Both sides come out ahead. Republicans are able to tell Democrats that they have NOTHING done by trump that was illegal which serves no grounds for impeachment. Democrats will probably be able to now subpoena trumps tax records. Good for them. He worked the system legally and that's all the taxes will show. Otherwise the IRS would be on him with indictments of tax fraud. The real issue today shouldn't be the Cohen testimony though. It should be on the Vietnam summit that trump had to walk from because the North Korean dictator will never sign a denuclearization agreement. In all honesty trump should have never sat down with that evil little man EVER. Brought the U.S. to a new low with that mistake. Keep your eyes peeled and stay informed people. 😁
Janet J.03/01/2019 02:04
Tell it all and get this over with
Jay M.03/01/2019 01:40
you can't believe shyt he say
Dexas V.02/28/2019 23:49
I guess he ALSO lied when he said he hired “the best people”
Nelly C.02/28/2019 22:38
He Was Ur Buddy When He Was Lying To Congress For U But Now U Mad Cuz He Stopped Lying To Congress For U 🤣
Brian D.02/28/2019 22:24
I bet working for this guy is a nightmare.
Keith B.02/28/2019 13:22
Cohen can't be too bad...he was trumps right hand man for over 10 years. You can't hate 1 liar and love the other, if he's lying trump has to be lying to...p.s. he's never honest
Marcus I.02/28/2019 11:52
Can someone say again why is Michael Cohen going to prison, lol!
Branson H.02/28/2019 10:24
America so doomed.
Selçuk T.02/28/2019 07:52
😊 we understand that..
Kathy A.02/28/2019 05:49
Definition of oligarchy 1 : government by the few 2 : a government in which a small group exercises control especially for corrupt and selfish purposes
Ross W.02/28/2019 05:47
And they say Cohen is a liar :) Trump makes him look like an amateur when it comes to lying.
Salazaer F.02/28/2019 04:46
scūm
Frances R.02/28/2019 03:40
Hes a good man. Its an attack on the country to raid his office.
Beenish S.02/28/2019 00:12
Dementia