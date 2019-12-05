8 Times Politicians Forgot Their Mics Were On
Yep, we could hear that.
Hot ones with the mic
3 world leaders talking about Trump behind his back
World leaders congregated in London for a NATO anniversary celebration, and Justin Trudeau of Canada, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Boris Johnson of England appeared to mock the president in a video shot during a reception at Buckingham Palace. Though Trump isn’t mentioned by name, it’s obvious that the president — who spoke to reporters for over two hours earlier in the day — was the focus of the conversation.
Rep. Ike Skelton wasting no words
Rep. Ike Skelton apologized to Rep. Todd Akin for an R-rated barb over hate crimes legislation. With the microphone still on, Skelton – a Democrat from Missouri – muttered: “So stick that up your a—.”
Biden's excitement when Obamacare passed
President Obama signed the often-threatened Affordable Care Act before a crowd in the jam-packed East Room of the White House. It was the signature legislative moment of his presidency, underscored by then-Vice President Biden, who whispered into the president's ear that it was a "big f deal." The mic picked up the remark, which created quite a stir.
Reagan joking about bombing Russia
The president was asked by the “pool” National Public Radio engineers to make a pre-broadcast mic check. He obliged, declaring, “My fellow Americans, I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes.” News of his offhand remark soon leaked to the media, turning what Reagan believed to be a harmless private quip into an international embarrassment
Obama's reaction to Kanye West's VMA interruption
President Barack Obama had an opinion on the matter, calling the rapper a "jackass" during a CNBC interview. Audio of Obama's comment, which came after the president was asked of his opinion of West's mean-girl antics, was released by TMZ just a few days after the VMA scandal. "I thought that was really inappropriate," Obama said. "He's a jackass."
Bush dissing a New York Times reporter
President Bush once referred to a reporter as a "major league … Adam Clymer, major-league asshole from The New York Times.” Cheney, also unaware the microphones were turned on, agreed, saying, “Oh yeah, he is, big time.”
Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul discussing Republican strategy
After a CNN news hit, Paul came over to a “wired up” McConnell, who was sitting in front of a camera for his own interview. During the brief exchange, Paul suggested that Republicans would sound more reasonable if they struck a conciliatory tone on government funding than Democrats, who maintain that they won’t alter Obamacare as a condition of reopening the government.
Sen. Susan Collins dissing Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine shared how she really feels about Rep. Blake Farenthold. Her comments about the Texas Republican were picked up by a hot microphone and posted to the official Senate website. "He's huge," she said following a subcommittee meeting Tuesday morning. "He's so unattractive. It's unbelievable."
Brut.
- 48.2k
- 144
- 18
12 comments
Kevin A.2 days
All countries laughs at trump!
Jon R.4 days
snickering behind someone's back is so brave
Blackie X.12/10/2019 15:44
Trump is upset ...🤣😂
Stevo R.12/08/2019 23:47
#3 "this is big ______ deal" what he said? Please.
Jaime R.12/08/2019 13:29
3 asswipes
Dave H.12/08/2019 09:57
Yes indeed.
Jagmohan S.12/06/2019 10:14
Write says
Deborah J.12/06/2019 07:05
He’s the best!!!
Anne L.12/06/2019 05:49
ton oncle est mentionné dans le 2 :)
Bidziil A.12/06/2019 03:22
Sure are immature for being "world leaders".. At least Trump would say it to your face..
Bola M.12/05/2019 23:39
It was more than three world leaders Brut. get it right people lol 😂
Brut12/05/2019 22:48
The French president... the Japanese PM... literally everyone… When President Trump attends a summit, you can count on him to zero in on a specific target.