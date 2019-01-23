8-year-old takes on gun control

She's just 8 — but she's already making waves as a gun control advocate.
Serena D.07/21/2019 02:35
Very good
Sylvia O.07/18/2019 17:39
No u can't take my guns
Vanessa M.07/15/2019 13:30
An amazing kid. I hope she continues as she gets older. Change the world sweetie! The old people are too stuck in their ways to make necessary changes. They don't care who they hurt.
Korey C.07/15/2019 01:00
It's sad this poor girl is brainwashed and diesnt actually know anything she talking about.
Richard E.07/14/2019 22:22
VERY NICE
Elerre G.07/14/2019 21:35
We need guns, this girl is living in a dream world if she thinks you could avoid being cut or shoot being assaulted
Elisabet B.07/14/2019 17:19
Yes, you have to feel sorry for kids having to live in the world we created for them...Hopfully Steven Hawking is right when he predicts only a 100 years before our "civilisation" will implode!
Alex E.07/14/2019 16:10
We need guns lol the girl knows nothing
Isiah S.02/28/2019 22:40
Guns are not the problem at all. People would rather blame guns then people which is very sad. This little girl is misguided about guns. You can have all these new regulations about guns that effect the good people who own guns but the criminals who don’t care at all and will still get illegal weapons and hurt innocent people
Marius J.02/28/2019 22:29
God knows Better than all.
Paulette A.02/28/2019 00:54
This is so beautiful
Vice W.02/27/2019 20:59
She is so smart and knows what she must do for the right of life.
Sharlene D.02/26/2019 16:42
It's great that we could have a gun free world but that's not how it will be here! The criminal will get the upper hand on the weak ! Life is not a fairy tale baby!
BriAnna B.02/26/2019 07:24
Of course it’s the ❄️ on here fussing about their guns. I didn’t expect the hillbillies to get the bigger picture tho. It’s okay.
Danny N.02/25/2019 20:27
Since when do we take advice from kids
Ferris K.02/25/2019 13:47
The beginning of the end! I pity you for making posts like this! Watch Schindlers list!
Angel T.02/25/2019 10:39
Look what happpened to Venezuela for giving up their guns.
Cruz S.02/24/2019 18:48
When in doubt tell her to study the Second Amendment of the USA very carefully, start by blaming the criminal individual.
Bob B.02/24/2019 17:37
Another brainwashed kid being used as a pawn by communist liberals. This child knows absolutely nothing of this world. It's not cute, it's actually pathetic.
Dan B.02/24/2019 17:23
Maybe its because the other kids can see through the lies & far left agenda of the gun grabbers