80% Of Workers At This Factory Are Blind

At this clock factory, workers have a stronger sense of touch than most. Why? 80% of them are blind. 😮🕒
Maribeth S.04/06/2019 14:10
I'm working with blind people too. Its formerly Arkansas Lighthouse for the Blind now they change it to Little Rock Here we do notebooks, we sew undershirt for the servicemen and women, garrison belt, some parts of their jackets and windbreakers, and then IFB North Carolina will put the jacket and windbreakers together. Vision impaired has their own sewing machine specifically design for whatever parts they need to do and 80 % are legally blind.
Wajeehah J.02/28/2019 13:10
PEOPLE ARE ILLEGAL BLINDS TOO?
Patricia D.02/21/2019 06:23
Dumebi O.02/20/2019 04:31
Morela C.02/19/2019 13:26
Vlncent A.02/18/2019 04:05
Sheila B.02/16/2019 23:18
Very nice . They are doing a great thing in helping these people to live and contribute to their own livelihood and to the society
Kathleen H.02/16/2019 16:07
Ali M.02/16/2019 12:06
Akram E.02/15/2019 20:30
Chris A.02/14/2019 12:25
Job is pointless. Clocks are ancient. Let alone wall clocks. How is that company not hemorrhaging money?
Qazi H.02/14/2019 11:52
Hans L.02/13/2019 22:35
Hey these people not have a salary thr ough social security like in most civilised countries.
Yves L.02/13/2019 01:18
This is incredible. A big salute to the company.
Antonio D.02/11/2019 00:33
Susan J.02/08/2019 00:18
Brut02/06/2019 14:03
Learn more about the Chicago Lighthouse here: https://chicagolighthouse.org/shop/
Asma Z.02/06/2019 01:57
I am visually impaired in my left eye. I guess one develops extra sensitivity of touch only when visually impaired in both eyes.
Muneeb K.02/05/2019 08:45
Loved it! At least what others can do is buy the clocks from them