9/11 FDNY 1st responder battles toxic illnesses
This 9/11 first responder will never forget that day — but his work at ground zero left him with more than just frightening memories. Special thanks to facebook.com/gary.smiley.12
09/11/2018 1:01 PM
39 comments
طارق ح.09/30/2018 15:38
What happened in this day was a plot by American government .. very obvious to everyone has a mind to think .. why Jewish people who works in in this tower didn't go to work in this day think if you have mind
Foudre D.09/28/2018 13:53
we will never forgot the victimes in Irak
Fahad K.09/27/2018 17:55
Every one knows the Jews have done this . How many Jews have worked in world trade centre and non of them were present on that day .
Tarik F.09/27/2018 13:13
Who think it was airplane i am sorry
Shahidul I.09/26/2018 15:22
You are a hero not those pathetic politicians who used this catastrophe to kill million others around the world.
Angel R.09/26/2018 03:30
Thanks for your work during the atack of your goverment to US People
Foudre D.09/25/2018 19:51
Just ask your governement why the building was fell down and why the war in Irak???
Rosita P.09/25/2018 15:02
Actos terroristas que conmovieron al mundo , es increible lo que sucedió allí , paz a los restos de tantas personas que perdieron su vida . Que Dios los tenga en su santa gloria . AMÉN
Ясин Б.09/24/2018 14:38
what's even more horrible is that the government did it for its own people
Adel A.09/24/2018 11:32
What about all the innocent millions dying out there in Middle East
Richelle B.09/24/2018 04:16
I was watching a news on that late night with my mom. I was an elementary student at that time. It was so shocking that the whole neighborhood here from Philippines was calling relatives in USA at that time. In the morning the news spread like wildfire. It was so heartbreaking to watch the whole thing.
Ahsan T.09/23/2018 03:09
This is what your own people do that. and claim for terrorist attack.
Hocine M.09/21/2018 23:24
9/11 is a big tragedy but can't help but to say it's overrated there are worst thing that happens but well the usa get the priority Rip for everyone that died
MrsNawman N.09/21/2018 06:03
Pagal jhooti qoom 😡😠
