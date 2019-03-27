back
9 Trump Investigations That are Still Active
With the Mueller investigation wrapped up, it looks like Trump is in the clear — until you remember the slew of criminal investigations he's still facing.
03/27/2019 2:02 PMupdated: 03/27/2019 5:08 PM
- 15.5k
- 127
- 77
55 comments
Donna B.07/30/2019 08:59
And they are still on going... DO YOUR JOB NANCY PELOSI, AND CAPITAL POLICE, THIS LADY IS TAKING ABOUT ANYONE THAT HOLDS THE POSITION OF A PRESIDENT ... THAT'S ALL trump IS , YOU EXPLAINING RIGHT NOW. ... IMPEACH TODAY.. IT GOES FOR TRUMP TOO.. HES NOT EXEMPT https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1546451105447938&id=346937065399354 She says it best.. BY BY TRUMP...
Gerald B.04/01/2019 22:53
Investigate the Democrates be millions of crimes
Todd M.03/31/2019 22:32
This, from a proven pathological liar, who’s Attorney General was hired because he said a sitting president can’t be indicted. A bought and paid for Republican party, and an entire administration of unqualified, campaign donors, who all bought their jobs. I believe nothing at all any of these despicable criminals say, it’s all lies.The collusion, and deceit is plentiful with this nest of snakes. The worst thing to ever happen to this country was putting a Russian controlled con man in office.
Teresa R.03/31/2019 18:37
Release the entire report. Then I’ll make my decision.
Jeff C.03/31/2019 14:41
No news here the Socialist/ Democratic Party has already said they will investigate for 6 more years effectively shutting down government again with Obama’s 8 years that makes 16 years of America falling behind China and Russia !
Annette H.03/31/2019 12:28
Start acting like a smart President you Fraud.
Todd W.03/31/2019 07:02
This gonna go down in history books
Jim J.03/31/2019 06:44
Brut....= excrement
Cliff V.03/30/2019 21:58
Dilutions
Jon M.03/30/2019 21:24
Trump's days of freedom remain numbered.
Dallice H.03/30/2019 20:43
No collusion, no Obstruction, no nothing. 😂😂 Trump 2020.....MAGA
Karen R.03/30/2019 16:13
Just because you can’t prove something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
Ajay B.03/30/2019 12:05
Ansa me
Joe S.03/30/2019 09:43
, what do you think now????
Phillip P.03/30/2019 00:43
Lock him up
Teresa D.03/29/2019 23:03
All those clowns need to back off and let president trump do his job !
Joseph D.03/29/2019 16:04
If a Demicate was to win the WH we would have a civil war.
Johnny B.03/29/2019 07:23
HAPPY ONGOING INVESTIGATION DAY
Jose Y.03/29/2019 01:43
Yet the idiot-in-chief thinks that he’s squeaky clean and off the hook 😆😆😆. But please, tell me more about “crooked Hillary” Donnie
Sandy F.03/29/2019 01:11
WTF!!!!